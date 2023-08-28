Mets Morning News: Peacocked

Meet the Mets

Not good enough for Sunday Night Baseball, the Mets played Shohei Ohtani’s Angels on Sunday Morning Baseball eventually earning a 3-2 win on a Rafael Ortega walkoff.

After being hit in the neck by a pitch on Saturday, Pete Alonso retaliated with his bat on Sunday. Not in a bludgeoning sense, but a hitting performance sense, to be clear.

Prior to Sunday’s contest, the Mets activated Mark Vientos and recalled Jeff Brigham while designating Abraham Almonte and Adam Kolarek for assignment.

The Mets signed 2022 Syracuse Home Run Leader Daniel Palka to a minor league deal.

Around the National League East

Kyle Schwarber homered on the first pitch the Phillies saw and Aaron Nola shut the Cardinals down in Philadelphia’s 3-0 win.

On Sunday Night Baseball, a rarity occurred as the Giants were able to out-slug Atlanta as the Braves ended their trip to California with an 8-5 loss.

One day short of a month since acquiring him, the Marlins have removed David Robertson from the closer’s role.

Six Marlins pitchers combined to only allow one run while Jorge Soler hit the deciding two-run home run in Miami’s 2-1 win over the Nationals.

Around Major League Baseball

The Cleveland Guardians designated Noah Syndergaard for assignment after his start on Sunday with hopes that Cal Quantrill will take his place.

In their final matchup of the season, the Yankees and the Rays cleared the benches twice in the eighth inning of Sunday’s contest.

Justin Verlander and Miguel Cabrera met for the final time in a game where Verlander recorded his 100th win in Comerica Park and Cabrera connected for his 510th home run.

With exactly half of their 2023 Opening Day roster not active, the Rays have needed to get creative to keep themselves in a playoff spot.

For the first time this season and the first time this late in the year since 2003, the Seattle Mariners are alone in first place.

San Francisco Giants clubhouse manager was added to the Giants Wall of Fame, the second most impressive thing he’s earned in his life behind a baseball signed by all four Beatles.

California’s Louis Lappe hit a walk off home run for California to win the Little League World Series over the team from Curaçao.

Having ultimate control over how his health is handled and with 30 teams willing to do whatever it takes to please him, we have truly entered the World of Ohtani.

The Blue Jays placed reliever Erik Swanson on the 15-day IL with a back issue.

Following his head injury on Saturday, Angels pitcher Chase Silseth was released from the hospital with nothing more than a headache.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1984, the Mets received future World Series MVP Ray Knight as a player to be named later from the Astros.