Mets blow lead, drop series opener to Rangers

Despite having led for the vast majority of the game, the Mets opened their three-game series against the Rangers with a 4-3 loss. Tylor Megill pitched well, and the Mets hit a couple of home runs, but it wasn’t enough for the Mets’ bullpen.

Megill struck out eight, walked one, gave up five hits, and allowed just one run through six innings of work. And the Mets plated all three of their runs while he was in the game, with Brandon Nimmo hitting a two-run home run in the third and DJ Stewart hitting a solo shot in the fifth.

Brooks Raley gave up a run in the eighth, though, and Trevor Gott got into a big jam in the ninth, almost getting out of it before giving up a two-run single to Nathaniel Lowe that proved to be the difference in the game.

Win Probability Added

Big Mets winner: Tylor Megill, +23.8% WPA

Big Mets loser: Trevor Gott, -66.3% WPA

Mets pitchers: -36.2% WPA

Mets hitters: -13.8% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Brandon Nimmo hits a two-run home run in the third, +22.8% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: Nathaniel Lowe hits a go-ahead, two-run single in the ninth, -62.4% WPA