Mets Morning News: Ranger Danger

The Mets carried a one-run lead into the ninth inning against the Rangers, but with two outs, Nathaniel Lowe hit a two-run single against Trevor Gott that put Texas ahead for good. The lone offense for New York came in the form of a two-run home run by Brandon Nimmo and a solos hot by the red-hot DJ Stewart.

Last night marked Max Scherzer’s return to Flushing and, understandably, he was a popular man before the game. He said he loved his time in New York and playing for Buck Showalter, and said the Mets “actually have a great clubhouse”. He did say his relationship with Justin Verlander is better now than when the season started.

Scherzer also acknowledged that he should have pitched better here. He had a lot to say in his return to Citi Field.

For his efforts, Scherzer was booed mercilessly during a video tribute.

Starling Marte is in Philadelphia for physical therapy on his groin, though the nature of his injury is still a bit of a mystery.

In happier Marte news, the outfielder just got engaged! Congratulations to the happy couple.

Edwin Díaz has a goal of pitching in a major league game this season.

The right-hander says he “feels healthy now” as he aims to return in 2023 and is excited about the possibility of his pending return.

Agustin Ruiz has been named Eastern League Player of the Week, while Tyler Stuart took home Pitcher of the Week honors.

John Flanigan helped get you acquainted to Stuart, who now leads the minors in ERA.

The Mets signed Daniel Palka and assigned him to Syracuse.

The Mets have released minor leaguer Dariel Gomez.

Following his recent DFA, an ex-Met ace’s career could be on its last legs.

Around the National League East

In what was, for most of the time, a one-run game, the Braves surged late to throttle the Rockies 14-4.

In the victory, Ronald Acuña Jr. stole his 60th base last night and is eyeing the formation of his own special club, the 30/60 club. He would be its first member.

The Phillies topped the Angels 6-4, as Taijuan Walker earned his 14th victory of the season.

Thomas Harrigan believes Bryce Harper looks poised to fuel another deep Philadelphia run in this year’s MLB postseason.

The Nationals fell 6-3 to the Blue Jays.

Michael Baumann wrote about the end of Stephen Strasburg’s career.

Pat Corrales, who coached and managed several MLB clubs, passed away yesterday at the age of 82.

Around Major League Baseball

Thomas Harrigan discusses the best starting pitchers in 2023.

The MLB Power Rankings feature a new, surging team in the top five.

Mike Petriello made the case that Mookie Betts should take home NL MVP honors over Acuña Jr.

Lindsey Adler examined the case of Shohei Ohtani and the declined MRI heart ‘round the world.

The Red Sox are calling up Ceddanne Rafaela, their third-ranked prospect.

Before facing off for one final time, future Hall of Famers Justin Verlander and Miguel Carbera saluted one another.

The Padres placed Yu Darvish on the IL with elbow inflammation.

The Dodgers added Tyson Miller to their active roster and optioned Gavin Stone. Miller was recently claimed from the Mets.

The Yankees defeated the Tigers 4-1.

The Orioles blanked the White Sox 9-0 as they limited Chicago to two hits.

The Astros manhandled the Red Sox 13-5 as Jose Altuve became the first Houston player in ten years to hit for the cycle.

The Twins beat the Guardians 10-6.

The Padres slipped past the Cardinals 4-1.

Behind a big first inning, the Brewers earned their ninth consecutive victory with a 6-2 win over the Cubs.

The Pirates held the Royals to two hits in a 5-0 victory.

The Mariners blanked the Athletics 7-0, as J-Rod homered in his third straight game.

The Giants got back on track with a 4-1 win over the Reds.

The Dodgers topped the Diamondbacks 7-4.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2009, Carlos Beltran hit a go-ahead grand slam in the top of the ninth with the Mets down to their last strike to put New York ahead of the Marlins by three runs. They would give two back int he bottom half of the frame, but would hold on for the victory.