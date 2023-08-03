Mets Morning News: Mets drop second in a row to lowly Royals, Steve Cohen speaks to media

Meet the Mets

The post-deadline Mets aren’t pretty. Kodai Senga struggled and the Mets were shut out by a team with the second-worst record in the league. This is what the team is going to be for the final two months of the season as they play out the string. They will try to avoid the sweep in the finale with Carlos Carrasco on the mound.

Before the game Steve Cohen met with the media and discussed the trade deadline sell-off.

So now that the Mets have sold on 2023, what does this mean for their future according to the owner?

Cohen and Pete Alonso have also met to discuss the direction the organization will be taking and the owner is hopeful the slugger will stick around.

Cohen’s ruthlessness in his day job could serve him well as an owner if he runs the Mets in a similar way.

While the Mets did the prudent thing at the deadline and restocked the system, they must learn from their mistakes so they don’t find themselves in the same situation in the future.

Francisco Alvarez was named Rookie of the Month for the month of July.

Around the National League East

The Braves blew out the Angels 12-5 to take the series.

After trailing 5-0, the Marlins came back to walk-off the Phillies in twelve innings.

Trea Turner’s struggles have been well documented this season but his nightmarish day at the plate and the field helped lead to Philadelphia’s loss to Miami.

The Nationals walked-off the Brewers in the ninth inning to win 3-2.

Around Major League Baseball

White Sox closer Liam Hendriks underwent Tommy John surgery and is expected to miss the 2024 season.

The Yankees placed Domingo German on the restricted list as he enters treatment for alcohol abuse.

The Blue Jays placed Bo Bichette on the injured list with right patellar tendinitis.

The Yankees are technically in the playoff hunt but did standing pat at the deadline hurt them in the long run?

With the trade deadline over what teams did the best and what teams did the worst?

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Brian Salvatore reviewed the Mets 2023 trade deadline.

Get to know new prospects Jeremy Rodriguez and Drew Gilbert.

On the latest episode of Flushing is Burning Christian Romo and Grace Carbone discussed the Mets selloff.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2004, the great Bob Murphy passed away at the age of 79.