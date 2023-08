Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/3/23: The one where everyone loses but Brooklyn

WORCESTER 7, SYRACUSE 6 (BOX)

ROSTER ALERT: RHP William Woods assigned to Syracuse Mets from Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

ROSTER ALERT: OF Brandon McIlwain assigned to Syracuse Mets from Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

ROSTER ALERT: SS Wyatt Young assigned to Syracuse Mets from Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

ROSTER ALERT: RHP Leonardo Pestana assigned to Hudson Valley Renegades from Tampa Tarpons.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets optioned C Michael Perez to Syracuse Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets selected the contract of SS Jonathan Araúz from Syracuse Mets.

NEW HAMPSHIRE 3, BINGHAMTON 1 (BOX)

BROOKLYN 5, JERSEY SHORE 3 (BOX)

DAYTONA 6, ST. LUCIE 1 (BOX)

ROSTER ALERT: St. Lucie Mets placed LHP Luis R. Rodriguez on the 7-day injured list.

FCL MARLINS 7, FCL METS 1 (BOX)

ROSTER ALERT: Binghamton Rumble Ponies sent 1B Dariel Gomez on a rehab assignment to FCL Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets sent RHP Edwin Uceta on a rehab assignment to FCL Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: OF Matt Rudick assigned to FCL Mets from Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

ROSTER ALERT: RHP Brawny Reyes assigned to FCL Mets from St. Lucie Mets.

Star of the Night

Jordany Ventura

Goat of the Night

Andinson Ferrer