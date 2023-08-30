Mets Morning News: Mets fall to Rangers again, Carrasco placed on waivers

Meet the Mets

The Mets lost their second straight game to the Rangers on Tuesday night. Jose Quintana got the start and continued his strong season, throwing six scoreless innings. But as has been the case lately, the Mets’ offense was lifeless, scoring just one run in the bottom of the ninth wasting a strong night of pitching from the team.

By playing first base over the weekend, Jeff McNeil was able to check another item off his baseball bucket list.

The Mets placed Carlos Carrasco on waivers, though he could still remain with the team if no one claims him.

Francisco and Kalina Lindor handed out backpacks to sixth and seventh graders ahead of the new school year.

Kevin Parada was transferred to Double-A Binghamton.

The Mets are giving Kodai Senga extra rest in the last month of the season.

Is Buck Showalter the right person to lead the Mets next season?

Around the National League East

The Marlins continued their skid, losing to the Rays 11-2.

Charlie Morton had a strong start as the Braves beat the Rockies 3-1.

Alec Bohm led the Phillies to their fifth straight win.

Carter Kieboom continued his hot streak as the Nationals beat the Blue Jays 5-4.

Around Major League Baseball

Alex Cobb came one out short of tossing a no-hitter for the Giants against the Reds.

The Angels placed five players on waivers Tuesday afternoon, including starter Lucas Giolito and several other regular players.

The MLBPA says it will review its stadium and team safety measures after two recent incidents, including two women being hit by a gunshot at the White Sox game yesterday.

Josh Donaldson was released by the Yankees.

Bo Bichette was placed on the IL by the Blue Jays.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1999, Edgardo Alfonzo had one of the best offensive performances in franchise history.