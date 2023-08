Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/30/23: Cortes the killer

LEHIGH VALLEY 9, SYRACUSE 8 (BOX)

ROSTER ALERT: LHP Tyler Thomas assigned to Syracuse Mets from Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

ROSTER ALERT: Syracuse Mets activated C Nick Meyer from the 7-day injured list.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets sent LHP Adam Kolarek outright to Syracuse Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: LHP Adam Kolarek elected free agency.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets sent CF Abraham Almonte outright to Syracuse Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets signed free agent LHP Tyler Jay to a minor league contract.

BINGHAMTON 1, HARRISBURG 0 (BOX)

ROSTER ALERT: Binghamton Rumble Ponies placed RHP Tyler Stuart on the 7-day injured list retroactive to August 27, 2023.

ROSTER ALERT: C Kevin Parada assigned to Binghamton Rumble Ponies from Brooklyn Cyclones.

ROSTER ALERT: RHP Joander Suarez assigned to Binghamton Rumble Ponies from Brooklyn Cyclones.

ROSTER ALERT: LHP Tyler Jay assigned to Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

GREENVILLE 6, BROOKLYN 1 (BOX)

ROSTER ALERT: RHP Saul Garcia assigned to Brooklyn Cyclones from St. Lucie Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: Brooklyn Cyclones activated RHP Saul Garcia.

ROSTER ALERT: C Jose Mena assigned to Brooklyn Cyclones from Syracuse Mets.

NO GAME (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

ROSTER ALERT: RHP Wilson Lopez assigned to St. Lucie Mets from FCL Mets.

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

Star of the Night

Carlos Cortes

Goat of the Night

Brett Baty