Mets vs. Rangers: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 8/30/23

Mets lineup
- Brandon Nimmo - CF
- Francisco Lindor - SS
- Jeff McNeil - 2B
- Pete Alonso - 1B
- Daniel Vogelbach - DH
- DJ Stewart - RF
- Omar Narvaez - C
- Mark Vientos - 3B
- Rafael Ortega - LF
Denyi Reyes - RHP
Rangers lineup
- Marcus Semien - 2B
- Corey Seager - SS
- Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
- Adolis Garcia - RF
- Mitch Garver - DH
- Jonah Heim - C
- Travis Jankowski - LF
- Ezequiel Duran - 3B
- Leody Taveras - CF
Dane Dunning - RHP
Broadcast info
First pitch: 6:40pm ET
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050
