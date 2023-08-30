 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mets vs. Rangers: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 8/30/23

The Mets try to avoid a sweep in the series finale against Texas

By Robert Wolff
/ new
MLB: Texas Rangers at New York Mets John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Mets lineup

  1. Brandon Nimmo - CF
  2. Francisco Lindor - SS
  3. Jeff McNeil - 2B
  4. Pete Alonso - 1B
  5. Daniel Vogelbach - DH
  6. DJ Stewart - RF
  7. Omar Narvaez - C
  8. Mark Vientos - 3B
  9. Rafael Ortega - LF

Denyi Reyes - RHP

Rangers lineup

  1. Marcus Semien - 2B
  2. Corey Seager - SS
  3. Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
  4. Adolis Garcia - RF
  5. Mitch Garver - DH
  6. Jonah Heim - C
  7. Travis Jankowski - LF
  8. Ezequiel Duran - 3B
  9. Leody Taveras - CF

Dane Dunning - RHP

Broadcast info

First pitch: 6:40pm ET
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050

More From Amazin' Avenue

Loading comments...