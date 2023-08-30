Mets call up Denyi Reyes, option Sam Coonrod

Ahead of their series finale against the Rangers, the Mets have called up right-handed pitcher Denyi Reyes from Triple-A Syracuse and optioned fellow right-handed pitcher Sam Coonrod to Syracuse. Reyes is slated to start against Texas tonight, and Mets manager Buck Showalter indicated that Carlos Carrasco is available out of the bullpen.

Reyes has had multiple stints at the major league level this year, and in total he has a 7.50 ERA in 12.0 innings with the Mets. In Triple-A, he has a 5.80 ERA in 76.0 innings of work.

Coonrod has only thrown 5.1 innings for the Mets at the major league level thus far, and he has a 1.69 ERA in that brief time. Having missed a lot of time this season with an injury, he’s also only thrown 5.1 innings for Syracuse, and he has an 8.44 ERA at that level.

By using Reyes as their starter tonight, the Mets buy two extra days between starts for Kodai Senga, who has been excellent this year and is slated to start the team’s series opener against the Mariners on Friday night.