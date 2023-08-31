Mets Morning News: The DJ Stewart game

Meet the Mets

DJ Stewart did it all for the Mets in their win over the Rangers. He went back-to-back with Daniel Vogelbach for his first home run of the night, and then his two-run shot in the eighth tied the game. He did not stop there. He made a huge catch in the ninth while crashing into the wall and then he walked it off with a hit-by-pitch when the bases were loaded in the tenth. While DJ Stewart certainly left his mark, the Mets defense, and Denyi Reyes also contributed to the victory to help the team avoid the sweep.

The Mets are reportedly calling up their number four prospect Ronny Mauricio when the rosters expand.

With the infield a bit crowded, where will Mauricio play after he gets called up?

There was a scary incident in Syracuse when Joey Lucchesi was struck by a line drive near his neck but he was able to stay in the game and complete the inning.

Francisco Lindor’s strict upbringing as a child continues to drive him on the field as an adult.

Kodai Senga has had a fabulous rookie season for the Mets as the organization balanced his workload coming over from Japan.

Most rival executives around the league are doubtful that the team will trade Pete Alonso in the offseason.

According to Alonso’s teammates he is not toxic to the clubhouse and several of them are willing to appeal to the organization to keep the Polar Bear long term.

Around the National League East

The Braves completed the sweep of the Rockies with a 7-3 win in Colorado.

The Marlins were shut out by the Rays as they fall below .500 for the first time since May.

The Phillies’ five-game win streak ended with a wild 10-8 loss to the Angels.

The Nationals were shut out by the Blue Jays by a score of 7-0 to drop the series.

Around Major League Baseball

Authorities in the Dominican Republic are investigating another formal complaint against Wander Franco that involves another minor.

The Yankees are calling up prospects Jasson Dominguez and Austin Wells.

After suffering a hamstring strain in July, Mike Yastrzemski returned to the lineup for the Giants.

Ken Griffey Jr. was spotted working as a photographer at Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami CF match against Nashville SC.

This Date in Mets History

Songwriter Ruth Roberts was born on this date in 1926 in Port Chester, NY. She collaborated with lyricist Bill Katz to create our beloved “Meet the Mets.”