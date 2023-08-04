Mets Morning News: On to Baltimore

Meet the Mets

For the third time in as many days, the Mets lost in Kansas City. Carlos Carrasco struggled, and the team’s offense was silent until a two-run home run by Francisco Lindor in the ninth inning. The Mets are now 0-3 since the trade deadline, and Keith Hernandez summed it up best at the end of the game when he simply said “well, on to Baltimore.”

Brandon Nimmo and Starling Marte are set to rejoin the Mets’ lineup this weekend. Marte will be attempting to use migraine medication to stay on the field.

Speaking of Nimmo, the center fielder was named the Mets’ Heart and Hustle award winner.

Adam Ottavino believes in what the Mets are doing and intends to exercise his player option for the 2024 season.

Over at Faith and Fear in Flushing, Greg Prince wrote about the Mets’ trade deadline as the Steve Cohen Supplemental Draft.

Having been traded to the Astros earlier this week, Justin Verlander spoke very highly of the Mets in a press conference as Houston visits the Yankees. He also said he never vetoed any deals and was only presented with the one that would send him to the Astros. And finally, Verlander said the Mets could be a good team as soon as next year.

Luke Voit opted out of his contract with the Mets after mashing for the past few weeks in Syracuse.

Around the National League East

The Phillies beat the Marlins thanks in part to a good debut from trade deadline acquisition Michael Lorenzen.

Around Major League Baseball

Anthony Rizzo has struggled mightily for the Yankees this year, and he’s going on the injured list with a concussion that goes back to a play that happened in late May.

Read all about the growth of baseball in Bhutan in this MLB.com piece by Michael Clair.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Christian Romo wrote about how we’ll miss Mark Canha as a person after the outfielder, who was traded at the deadline, was a vocal ally of the LGBTQ community.

Thomas Henderson explains how the trade deadline ushers in yet another new era for the Mets.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1982, Joel Youngblood recorded a hit for two major league teams—the Mets and the Expos—in two different cities on the same calendar day.