Mets get embarrassed, McCann gets revenge

At this point in the season losses are expected, especially painful losses, and the Mets added yet another one to their ledger with their 10-3 loss to the Orioles.

In a year when the negatives tend to snowball, this game was its own snowball entity. Speeding downhill taking out, trees, bushes, park benches, and Mets fans hopes in its wake. The bullpen with its rotating cast of characters that weren’t on the roster to start the year, and will most likely be gone next year, did the most damage. John Curtiss, Phil Bickford, and Reed Garrett were atrocious and if the Mets hadn’t already been at rock bottom, a James McCann revenge game made sure to find the solid lithosphere for the earth’s layers and shoot it towards the liquid core. McCann drove in five of the Baltimore runs and, just to rub it in, also stole a base. He came into the night with ten total RBIs for the year.

As for the Mets’, their play was a smorgasbord of sloppiness. It had everything, walks, pitch clock violations, not turning double plays, not getting tags down, the Orioles running at will, not tracking down balls in the outfield, blown challenges, and baserunning mistakes. There was a brief shining moment when Francisco Lindor temporarily tied the game with the bases loaded, but when they were poised for more, Pete Alonso grounded into a double play and that was that.

If there were any positives David Peterson wasn’t awful. In fact he was pretty okay! Josh Walker also struck out two in his clean inning of work. Only two months left to go. We’ll get through this.

Win Probability Added

Big Mets winner: Francisco Lindor +19.7% WPA

Big Mets loser: Phil Bickford -34.9% WPA

Mets pitchers: -41.4% WPA

Mets hitters: -8.5% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Francisco Lindor RBI single in sixth

Teh sux0rest play: James McCann RBI single in fourth