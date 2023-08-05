Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/5/23: New Friends Galore

WORCESTER 5, SYRACUSE 1 (BOX)

Kyle Barraclough, yes the same Kyle Barraclough saw plenty of as a reliever from 2015-2018, has reinvented himself as a starter for the Worcester Red Sox and has had a great time doing so this year. His run continued yesterday, as the 33 year old threw six innings of one run ball, the only run surrendered on a Joe Suozzi single. It is a pretty cool story, in my opinion.

The Mets were never really in this one due to Barraclough’s strong start. Jose Butto and Dennis Santana gave up two and three runs respectively, which was way more than enough for the Red Sox on this day.

BINGHAMTON 0, NEW HAMPSHIRE 0 / SUSPENDED (BOX)

Unfortunately, what was supposed to be an interesting day in Binghamton was ruined by the weather. Drew Gilbert, the new number one prospect in the system (if you ask me), was set to debut, but the rain saw the game get suspended after two innings. Only one hit was tallied between the two teams.

Note: for some reason the box score was not loading on my computer for this game, but again you missed one hit between two teams, so are you even missing it?

JERSEY SHORE 6, BROOKLYN 3 (BOX)

Brooklyn hopped out to a 2-0 lead in the fifth, when Drake Osborn homered and Jett Williams hit a bloop single down the left field line to drive in a run. It fell apart from there, when Brooklyn surrendered five in the bottom of the frame. Stanley Consuegra would homer to get one back in the sixth, but the offense would stall out after that.

ST. LUCIE 8, DAYTONA 2 (BOX)

St. Lucie won this won with relative ease, a rare occurrence for them this year. Carlos Dominguez put them up 2-0 before an out was even recorded, hitting a two run homer in the top of the first. They gave a run back in the bottom of the frame, but a two run home run by Yeral Martinez made it 4-1 in the fourth. Jefery De Los Santos added a run with a bases loaded walk in the seventh, and a Yeral Martinez two RBI single (along with a throwing error on the play), made it 8-2 and put the game to bed.

FCL METS 2, FCL NATIONALS 2 / 3 (SUSPENDED)

We normally do not write blurbs for the FCL games, but this was a noteworthy day: Colin Houck, Ronald Hernandez, Boston Baro, Kellum Clark, and A.J. Ewing all were in the same lineup, and they were all added to the organization this year. That is pretty cool. Also top prospect Marco Vargas did not even play.

Star(s) of the Night

All the debutant players today

Goat of the Night

The weather!