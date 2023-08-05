Mets Morning News: The downward spiral continues

Meet the Mets

The Mets continued their post trade deadline fall Friday night against the American League’s best team, the Orioles. After keeping pace with Baltimore for the first 5 innings, the Mets’ bullpen imploded while James McCann drove in five runs against his former team. The Mets wound up losing the game

Will Samon looks at what the Mets trade deadline means for players who are under contract for the 2024 season.

Meet the newest Mets’ prospects and how the industry views them.

Back in Baltimore, Buck Showalter is very happy to once again see the Orioles in first place.

Aaron Nola allowed five runs as the Phillies fell to the Royals.

Max Fried returned from the injured list as the Braves shutout the Cubs 8-0.

Lane Thomas hit two home runs as the Nationals topped the Reds.

The Marlins fell to the Rangers 6-2 as their recent struggles continue.

Cole Hamels officially retired on Friday.

Travis d’Arnuad reflected on what it means to be one of the few players to reach 10 years of MLB service time.

Jayson Stark writes about what we learned from the MLB trade deadline.

How the Yankees handled two unrelated player manners this week calls into question team leadership from top to bottom.

Fangraphs ranked all prospects who were traded over the past week.

