Mets recall Tylor Megill and Jimmy Yacabonis

Ahead of tonight’s game against the Orioles, the Mets recalled Tylor Megill and Jimmy Yacabonis from Triple-A Syracuse. To make space on the 26 man roster, John Curtiss and Reed Garrett have been designated for assignment.

Megill last pitched in the majors in a disastrous start against the Astros on June 21st, where he lasted just two and a third innings, giving up five runs on four hits, and four walks. He will start this evening against Kyle Gibson.

Yacabonis has made give appearances for the Mets this season, giving up nine earned runs in nine innings.

Curtiss and Garrett were both called up earlier this week to fill out a roster depleted by trade deadline departures. Garrett had a truly terrible appearance last night in a loss against the Orioles, throwing two-third of an inning while giving up four earned runs on two walks and four hits. Curtiss pitched a full inning last night, giving up just two earned runs.