Mets lose fifth in a row behind returning Megill.

The Mets continued their post-trade deadline skid with a 7-3 loss to the Orioles this evening at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Tylor Megill started for the Mets and didn’t exactly make the fans regret his Triple-A time, giving up two runs in the first, and one apiece in the third, fourth, and fifth innings. His four and two-thirds innings were not exactly inspiring, but hey, at least he didn’t walk anyone!

Grant Hartwig also gave up a run for his troubles in the sixth, but was mostly solid over two and a third innings of work. Phil Bickford pitched the bottom of the eighth and, not to be left out, gave up a run of his own.

The Mets’ offense came in the form of a Jeff McNeil two-run homer off of Orioles starter Kyle Gibson in the fourth and a McNeil RBI single in the sixth. If McNeil can start to put his season back together, it will make the next seven weeks far more watchable.

The Mets look to avoid the sweep tomorrow afternoon when Jose Quintana and Kyle Bradish square off at 1:35pm.

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big Mets winner: Jeff McNeil, +17.1% WPA

Big Mets loser: Tylor Megill, -30.6% WPA

Mets pitchers: -34.6% WPA

Mets hitters: -15.4% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: McNeil’s two-run home run, 13.0% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: Gunnar Henderson’s first inning home-run, -15.6% WPA