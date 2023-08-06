Mets Morning News: This feels familiar for Buck Showalter

Meet the Mets

The Mets dropped their fifth straight game, losing to the Orioles 7-3 in Baltimore. Tylor Megill’s return to the big league mound was not exactly inspiring, as he yielded five runs over 4 2⁄ 3 innings of work with Grant Hartwig and Phil Bickford each coughing up a tack-on run. Jeff McNeil briefly brought the Mets within a run with a two-run homer in the fourth and was responsible for driving in all three Mets runs.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, Newsday, Daily News, MLB, Faith and Fear in Flushing, ESPN, North Jersey

Buck Showalter is back at Camden Yards for the first time since 2018 and finds himself managing another team very similar to the 2018 Orioles, writes Dan Connolly of The Athletic.

Prior to yesterday’s game, the Mets brought up Tylor Megill and Jimmy Yacabonis and sent John Curtiss and Reed Garrett to Triple-A Syracuse.

With new vacancies in the Mets’ rotation, now is Tylor Megill and David Peterson’s chance to shine, writes Joe Trezza of MLB.com.

James McCann, who feels slighted by the Mets, is enjoying his Orioles tenure, writes Tim Healey of Newsday.

Around the National League East

Trea Turner hit a game-winning three-run homer for the Phillies, as they triumphed over the Royals 9-6.

Bryce Harper will not return to the outfield this season, said manager Rob Thomson.

The Cubs dropped a five spot on the Braves in the first inning in an 8-6 loss for Atlanta.

The Braves re-signed Charlie Culberson on a minor league deal.

Joan Adon took a perfect game into the sixth in a 7-3 victory for the Nationals over the Reds.

The Nationals released Jose Urena.

A ninth inning rally for the Marlins fell short, as they lost to the Rangers 9-8.

The Marlins placed right-hander JT Chargois on the 15-day injured list and designated left-hander Devin Smeltzer for assignment. In corresponding moves, the club called up righty Huascar Brazoban and left-hander Ryan Weathers from Triple-A.

Around Major League Baseball

Mike Petriello of MLB.com writes about Shohei Ohtani’s 2023 season, which could be the best single season of all time.

Anthony Rizzo spoke to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic about how the Yankees handled his head injury.

The Yankees need more junkyard dogs like Nestor Cortes, writes Laura Albanese of Newsday.

There was quite the brawl in yesterday’s game between the Guardians and the White Sox.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Thomas Henderson brought us the Daily Prospect Report.

This Date in Mets History

Yogi Berra’s tenure as manager of the Mets ended on this date in 1975.