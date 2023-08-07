Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/7/23: Walk off wins and walk off losses

SYRACUSE 9, WORCESTER 8 / 10 (BOX)

Early on, it looked like another textbook loss for Syracuse. The newly acquired Justin Jarvis made his first start and it wasn’t a great first impression, giving up five runs- three earned- over three innings. In the fourth, Joe Suozzi put the Mets on the board with a solo homer, but the run was quickly negated by a Woo-Sox run in the top of the sixth. Brandon McIlwain made it a lot closer with a grand slam in the bottom of the inning that made it a 6-5 game, but the Syracuse bullpen continued leaking, allowing a run in the seventh and eighth apiece. In the bottom of the ninth, down 8-5, “corner infielder” Nick Meyer changed the game with one swing, depositing a Chase Shugart curveball over the left center wall for a three-run homer, tying the game and forcing extra innings. Worcester was unable to get their zombie runner to cross the plate in the top of the inning, setting up a possible walk off situation for Syracuse. An intentional walk and sacrifice bunt later, Tomas Nido did just that, lacing a line drive into right that won the game.

ROSTER ALERT: Syracuse Mets activated RHP Justin Jarvis from the reserve list.

NEW HAMPSHIRE 8, BINGHAMTON 4 (BOX)

It was a back-and-forth affair, but the Fisher Cats unfortunately came out on top, dropping Binghamton back to .500 after scratching-and-clawing to get there and briefly getting over that hump. With the game tied 4-4 in the eighth, Daniel Juarez gave up his first earned runs in roughly a month- the last time he allowed a run to score was July 7- to give New Hampshire a 7-4 lead. The Ponies put up a fight in the bottom of the inning, but failed to score, and would go down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the ninth.

ROSTER ALERT: RHP Joey Lancellotti assigned to Binghamton Rumble Ponies from Brooklyn Cyclones.

JERSEY SHORE 6, BROOKLYN 0 (BOX)

The Cyclones managed just three hits on the afternoon, a pair of Jett Williams singles and a D’Andre Smith double. A couple more batters got on base via walk, but at the end of the day, recording just a single extra base hit is a recipe for losing. It didn’t help much that most of the Brooklyn pitching staff that took the mound wasn’t particularly great either, with three of the five pitchers used on the afternoon allowing multiple runs.

ROSTER ALERT: Brooklyn Cyclones sent RHP Jordan Geber on a rehab assignment to St. Lucie Mets.

DAYTONA 5, ST. LUCIE 4 / 10 (BOX)

Edwin Uceta threw a scoreless inning in his rehab appearance, but Jordan Gerber was not so lucky, giving up three runs over two-plus innings in his. Going into the eighth, St. Lucie trailed 4-2. Leading off the inning, Diego Mosquera drove himself in, lacing a double down the line into right and then advancing home on a throwing error by Tortugas right fielder Yerlin Confidan. Back-to-back doubles by the rehabbing Tim Locastro and Vincent Perozo led to another run, tying things up. Perozo advanced to third on a wild pitch, but St. Lucie was unable to bring him home with no outs, and instead of taking the lead, the game remained tied. After Daytona failed to score in the bottom of the frame and neither scored in the ninth, into extra innings things went. Elliot Johnstone came in to pitch for the Mets in the tenth and intentionally walked shortstop Victor Acosta to set up a double play possibility. He then unintentionally walked left fielder Hector Rodriguez on four pitches- none close- to set up a triple play possibility. After running a full count, he walked DH Sal Stewart on a close pitch down-and-in that arguably could have been called either way, but in a world of automated ball-strike systems, our new robot overlords deemed it a strike and that was that.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets sent RHP Edwin Uceta on a rehab assignment to St. Lucie Mets.

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

Star of the Night

Nick Meyer

Goat of the Night

Elliot Johnstone