Mets Morning News: There is nothing to be sad

Meet the Mets

The Mets continued their post-deadline losing streak, falling 2-0 to the Orioles, and drawing closer to a protected first round pick.

Healthy and pitching well, Jose Quintana can only make you wonder what could have been if he started the season in the rotation.

With eyes set on 2024 and beyond, Grant Hartwig has plenty of time and opportunity to make his case for next year’s bullpen.

If you were waiting for Steve and Alex Cohen to write you an apology letter for this disappointing season...they did.

Noted Mets Sage David Roth reflected on the James McCann revenge game and the feeling of firmly finding yourself in the basement.

Around the National League East

In a game that came within one batter of Zack Greinke batting for himself, the Phillies handed the DH-less Royals an 8-4 loss.

The Nationals hit two home runs on the first two pitches of the game and never looked back in their 6-3 win against the Reds, completing their first three-game sweep on the road since August of 2019.

Matt Olson hit his 39th home run of the season, but the Braves lost a 6-4 game to the Cubs, and ultimately, the weekend series in Chicago.

Things never really got going for Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins as the Rangers handed them an easy 6-0 loss.

Down Brandon Marsh and Christian Pache, the Phillies will turn to rookie Johan Rojas to take over center field for the next few weeks.

Very coincidentally in the minors just long enough to avoid super two status, Eury Perez is coming back up to the Marlins.

Five years after his move to Philadelphia, Bryce Harper decided that Philly is where he wished he spent his entire career from day one.

Around Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball continues to thrive as Saturday’s attendance saw every single one of the 15 games played surpass 30,000 fans while 13 went over 35,000.

Keynan Middleton was more than willing to join the Yankees and shave his face if it meant escaping the Chicago White Sox, their lawlessness, and their sleeping rookies.

Definitively proving that he’s not concussed or mad, Tim Anderson logged on and made almost a dozen tweets in a row about not being mad.

Rangers All Star and Rookie of the Year candidate Josh Jung will miss time with a fractured left thumb.

Following his first big league series in Fenway, Blue Jays rookie Davis Schneider is the first player in history to record nine hits and two homers through their first three games.

When he threw his first pitch on Sunday night, Rich Hill officially tied Octavio Dotel for second place on the all time teams played with list, notching number 13.

The Angels tried their best to make the playoffs and woo Shohei Ohtani, but their sixth consecutive loss put them seven games and three teams back of the AL’s final wild card.

Facing non-Mets teams, Carlos Rodon continued his struggle, giving up five runs in 2.2 innings to the Astros before being pulled with a leg injury.

This Date in Mets History

Happy birthday to Former Football Player Kirk Nieuwenhuis.