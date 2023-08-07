Mets option Brett Baty to Triple-A Syracuse

The Mets have optioned third baseman Brett Baty to Triple-A Syracuse, according to Anthony DiComo. This comes on the heels of a nineteen-at-bat hitless streak, stretching all the way back to July 30 against the Nationals.

The club called Baty up in mid-April as the first of their Baby Mets trials, and Baty rewarded the decision with ten hits in his first ten games and finished the month with an .861 OPS. His stellar hitting continued into May and granted him the lion's share of starts at third base, but his bat cooled off throughout the month and never regained form throughout June and July.

Baty famously homered in his first major league at-bat against the Braves last August, and many have touted him as the franchise’s third baseman of the future ever since. But he’s failed to secure the title after a lackluster 2023, recording just a 73 OPS+, -6 OAA at third base, and -0.6 bWAR through 86 major league games thus far this year.