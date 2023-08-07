Mets put Starling Marte on IL with right groin strain

The Mets have placed outfielder Starling Marte on the 10-day injured list with a right groin strain. Marte, who had groin surgery this past offseason, has only played in four games since returning from injury on July 14th and has put up his most unproductive season with a 75 OPS+ in 86 games in 2023.

With two spots on the big league roster now open after Brett Baty’s demotion to Triple-A, the Mets recalled infielder Jonathan Araúz and Abraham Almonte from the minors. The 25-year-old Araúz last played for the Mets last week against Kansas City, recording one hit in six at-bats as the starting second baseman, and has played in 70 total games across four seasons with Boston, Baltimore, and New York.

The 34-year-old Almonte has ten years of major-league experience, bouncing around the league and settling in Cleveland from 2015-17 before landing on five different teams over the next five seasons. The outfielder has a career 83 OPS+, with his best season coming for a pennant-winning Cleveland team in 2016.