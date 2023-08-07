Mets vs. Cubs: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 8/7/23

Mets lineup
- Brandon Nimmo - CF
- Francisco Alvarez - C
- Francisco Lindor - SS
- Pete Alonso - 1B
- Mark Vientos - DH
- Jeff McNeil - RF
- Danny Mendick - 3B
- Rafael Ortega - LF
- Jonathan Araúz - 2B
Kodai Senga - RHP
Cubs lineup
- Mike Tauchman - RF
- Nico Hoerner - 2B
- Ian Happ - LF
- Cody Bellinger - CF
- Dansby Swanson - SS
- Jeimer Candelario - 1B
- Christopher Morel - DH
- Yan Gomes - C
- Nick Madrigal - 3B
Drew Smyly - LHP
Broadcast info
First pitch: 7:10 EST
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050
