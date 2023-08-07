 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mets vs. Cubs: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 8/7/23

Can Kodai Senga help lead the Mets to their first win since the trade deadline? Probably not, but let’s watch anyway!

By Michael Drago
/ new
New York Mets v Kansas City Royals Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Mets lineup

  1. Brandon Nimmo - CF
  2. Francisco Alvarez - C
  3. Francisco Lindor - SS
  4. Pete Alonso - 1B
  5. Mark Vientos - DH
  6. Jeff McNeil - RF
  7. Danny Mendick - 3B
  8. Rafael Ortega - LF
  9. Jonathan Araúz - 2B

Kodai Senga - RHP

Cubs lineup

  1. Mike Tauchman - RF
  2. Nico Hoerner - 2B
  3. Ian Happ - LF
  4. Cody Bellinger - CF
  5. Dansby Swanson - SS
  6. Jeimer Candelario - 1B
  7. Christopher Morel - DH
  8. Yan Gomes - C
  9. Nick Madrigal - 3B

Drew Smyly - LHP

Broadcast info

First pitch: 7:10 EST
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050

More From Amazin' Avenue

Loading comments...