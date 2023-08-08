Mets Morning News: The Mets won a baseball game (No, really)

Meet the Mets

On a rainy night at Citi Field, the Mets prevailed 11-2 against the Cubs. Pete Alonso homered twice against Drew Smyly and drove in five runs. It was his eighth five-RBI game, which puts him second all-time in Mets history behind David Wright (10). The rain came in the seventh, which caused a delay after Kodai Senga—who was very effective up until that point with six innings of two-run ball—slipped throwing a warm-up pitch. When action resumed after a two-hour delay, Danny Mendick hit a three-run homer in the seventh, and Alonso drove in his sixth run of the contest with a single in the eighth.

Prior to the game, the team placed Starling Marte to the injured list with a right groin strain and optioned Brett Baty to Triple-A. Abraham Almonte and Jonathan Araúz were called up.

Tim Britton explored why Baty ended up back in the minors, and Anthony DiComo discussed some of the reasons as well.

Mark Vientos is expected to get a lot of reps at third base with Baty in Triple-A.

A lack of magic led to the Mets’ undoing in 2023.

Irving Cota was named Dominican Summer League Pitcher of the Week.

Around the National League East

The Braves’ rally fell short as they lost 7-6 to the Pirates.

The Phillies and Nationals were rained out yesterday.

Bryce Harper went full dad mode after seeing a crying fan before his team’s game on Saturday night.

The Marlins fell 5-2 to the Reds.

Around Major League Baseball

There was a lot of talk yesterday about Orioles announcer Kevin Brown getting suspended for stating simple facts (with a graphic to boot!) on air recently. Gary Cohen absolutely annihilated the Orioles organization for the decision, calling them an ‘utter embarrassment’ and saying they ‘draped themselves in embarrassment.’

Cohen recently talked about the freedom to speak his mind in his current job.

Michael Kay chimed in, imploring MLB to step in.

In the wake of Sunday’s brawl, MLB suspended Tim Anderson for six games and Jose Ramirez for three games.

Ramirez tried to reach out to Anderson to apologize for the incident, calling him a ‘very good baseball player’.

Mike Petriello and Will Leitch drafted the top World Series contenders after the deadline.

Grant Marek shared the story of a coffee shop in Tahoe that has banned Athletics owner John Fisher.

Former White Sox reliever Kenyon Middleton documented some of the dysfunction in Chicago’s clubhouse, which is likely to blame for their disappointing season.

Lance Lynn did not disagree with Middleton’s assessment.

Did you know Yankees reliever Tommy Kahnle shaves his entire body when he gives up a run? Well, you do now.

The Bronx Bombers placed Carlos Rodón on the IL and recalled Jonathan Loáisiga from the 60-day IL.

The Guardians have claimed Ramon Laureano off waivers.

The Twins easily topped the Tigers 9-3.

The Dodgers rocked former Met Seth Lugo and the Padres 13-7. Mookie Betts hit a grand slam, the 11th Los Angeles has hit in 2023, which matched their franchise record.

A walk off grand slam by Pablo Reyes guided the Red Sox past the Royals 6-2.

Hyun Jin Ryu had to leave a no-hit bid after getting struck by a line drive. Despite that, the Blue Jays prevailed 3-1over the Guardians.

The White Sox beat the Yankees 5-1.

The Brewers blasted the Rockies 12-1.

The Giants scored six in the ninth to hand the Angels their seventh straight defeat since the deadline. In yet another ‘Tungsten Arm O’Doyle’-level effort, Shohei Ohtani became the first player to hit 40 homers and steal 15 bases in his team’s first 114 games. There remains a chance that Ohtani could capture the AL Triple Crown this season.

Mitch Garver’s three-hit game and a late rally helped the Rangers topple the Athletics 5-3.

This Date in Mets History

On this date last year, the Mets topped the Reds 5-1 thanks to a two-run homer from Starling Marte, a two-run double by Tyler Naquin, and a strong start from Chris Bassitt. The win extended their lead in the NL East to seven games, the largest lead they would enjoy for the remainder of the 2022 season.