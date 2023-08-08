 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mets vs. Cubs: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 8/8/23

Coming off their first win since the trade deadline, the Mets turn to Carlos Carrasco.

By Chris McShane
Washington Nationals v New York Mets Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Cubs lineup

  1. Mike Tauchman - RF
  2. Nico Hoerner - 2B
  3. Ian Happ - LF
  4. Cody Bellinger - CF
  5. Dansby Swanson - SS
  6. Jeimer Candelario - 1B
  7. Christopher Morel - DH
  8. Yan Gomes - C
  9. Nick Madrigal - 3B

Jameson Taillon - RHP

Mets lineup

  1. Brandon Nimmo - CF
  2. Jeff McNeil - 2B
  3. Francisco Lindor - SS
  4. Pete Alonso - 1B
  5. Daniel Vogelbach - DH
  6. Abraham Almonte - RF
  7. Mark Vientos - 3B
  8. Omar Narvaez - C
  9. Rafael Ortega - LF

Carlos Carrasco - RHP

Broadcast info

First pitch: 7:10 PM EDT
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050, Audacy

