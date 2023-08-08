Mets vs. Cubs: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 8/8/23

Cubs lineup
- Mike Tauchman - RF
- Nico Hoerner - 2B
- Ian Happ - LF
- Cody Bellinger - CF
- Dansby Swanson - SS
- Jeimer Candelario - 1B
- Christopher Morel - DH
- Yan Gomes - C
- Nick Madrigal - 3B
Jameson Taillon - RHP
Mets lineup
- Brandon Nimmo - CF
- Jeff McNeil - 2B
- Francisco Lindor - SS
- Pete Alonso - 1B
- Daniel Vogelbach - DH
- Abraham Almonte - RF
- Mark Vientos - 3B
- Omar Narvaez - C
- Rafael Ortega - LF
Carlos Carrasco - RHP
Broadcast info
First pitch: 7:10 PM EDT
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050, Audacy
