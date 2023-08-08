Mets lose low-scoring game to Cubs

Carlos Carrasco went five innings and gave up just a pair of runs, but the Mets lost to the Cubs this evening at Citi Field by a 3-2 score.
It was the Mets who jumped out to an early lead, as Pete Alonso hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first. Having hit the wall in center field just above the orange line, the play was initially ruled a double on the field, but a video review showed that it was, indeed, a home run.
Unfortunately, the Mets’ scoring ended there, and the Cubs chipped away until they took the lead. Cody Bellinger hit a solo shot off Carrasco in the fourth, and Yan Gomes doubled in a run in the fifth to tie the game. And while the Mets’ bullpen performed pretty well overall, Drew Smith served up a solo home run to Mike Tauchman in the eighth that proved to be the difference in the game.
SB Nation GameThreads
Amazin’ Avenue
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Box scores
Win Probability Added
Big Mets winner: Trevor Gott, +8.2% WPA
Big Mets loser: Drew Smith, -24.3% WPA
Mets pitchers: -4.2% WPA
Mets hitters: -45.8% WPA
Teh aw3s0mest play: Pete Alonso hits a two-run home run in the first, +20.2% WPA
Teh sux0rest play: Mike Tauchman hits a go-ahead solo home run in the eighth, -29.0% WPA
Loading comments...