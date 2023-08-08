Mets lose low-scoring game to Cubs

Carlos Carrasco went five innings and gave up just a pair of runs, but the Mets lost to the Cubs this evening at Citi Field by a 3-2 score.

It was the Mets who jumped out to an early lead, as Pete Alonso hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first. Having hit the wall in center field just above the orange line, the play was initially ruled a double on the field, but a video review showed that it was, indeed, a home run.

Unfortunately, the Mets’ scoring ended there, and the Cubs chipped away until they took the lead. Cody Bellinger hit a solo shot off Carrasco in the fourth, and Yan Gomes doubled in a run in the fifth to tie the game. And while the Mets’ bullpen performed pretty well overall, Drew Smith served up a solo home run to Mike Tauchman in the eighth that proved to be the difference in the game.

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big Mets winner: Trevor Gott, +8.2% WPA

Big Mets loser: Drew Smith, -24.3% WPA

Mets pitchers: -4.2% WPA

Mets hitters: -45.8% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Pete Alonso hits a two-run home run in the first, +20.2% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: Mike Tauchman hits a go-ahead solo home run in the eighth, -29.0% WPA