Flushing is Burning, Episode 16: There are still reasons to watch the Mets

After an eventful sell-off, the Mets do not seem motivated to continue competing. But Grace and Christian spend a lot of time figuring out reasons to continue watching, even if a last-place finish in the division remains a reality.

They also say goodbye to Mark Canha and reflect on his time in New York and his impact on MLB clubhouses. New York’s loss is Milwaukee’s gain, and they’ll always remember the big, beautiful ally fondly.

Lastly, they examine what the heck is going on with New York’s other baseball team, and Grace finally convinces Christian to watch a movie. And it’s even on Peacock!

