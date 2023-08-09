Mets Morning News: Mets go back to their losing ways

Meet the Mets

The Mets fell to the Cubs on Tuesday night, 3-2. Carlos Carrasco had a bounce back start, where he threw five innings of two run ball. However, in the 8th inning, Drew Smith fully embraced the tank as Mike Tauchman hit what would be the game winning homer off him in the 8th inning to give the Cubs the lead. At the plate, the lone Mets’ run of the night came in the first inning as Pete Alonso hit another home run.

Luisangle Acuña is already standing out as part of the Mets minor league system and is adjusting to life in a new system.

Starling Marte received an injection in his right groin and should begin light activity in the next couple of days.

Ronny Mauricio is beginning a rotation in Syracuse where he will play three infield positions a week.

Scouts see Ryan Clifford as the most intriguing prospect the Mets acquired during the trade deadline.

Around the National League East

Kevin Pillar helped rally the Braves to beat the Pirates.

Jorge Soler hit a two-run homer as the Marlins beat the Reds.

The Nationals and Phillies each won a game in their doubleheader.

Around Major League Baseball

Shane McClanahan is unlikely to pitch again for the Rays this year.

Every MLB player has a story behind their autograph, which Cody Stavenhagen looked at for The Athletic.

Trevor Story was activated off the IL by the Red Sox for his 2023 debut.

Max Scherzer threw 7 innings of one-run ball for the Rangers as they beat the A’s.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets played the first night game at Wrigley Field on this date in 1988.