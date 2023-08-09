Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/9/23: Hats off to Mike Vasil

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (33-41/12-21)
SYRACUSE 3, SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE 0 (BOX)
For eight innings, Mike Vasil did not allow a hit. Jamie Westbrook walked in the third and Brandon Lockridge walked in the sixth, but that was it. In the ninth, Lockridge scorched a 91.8 MPH fastball at the bottom of the zone back up the middle for a single, ending the no-hit bid. Sam Coonrod replaced Vasil right after and recorded the last three outs 1-2-3, but a round of applause for Vasil for an incredible outing.
- CF Tim Locastro: 1-4, K
- 2B Cesar Berbesi: 0-1, K
- SS Wyatt Young: 0-4, RBI, 2 K
- 3B Ronny Mauricio: 1-5, R, HR (17), RBI, K
- 2B-1B Luke Ritter: 2-3, BB, K
- LF Carlos Cortes: 0-3, R
- C Tomas Nido: 0-4, K
- RF-CF Brandon McIlwain: 1-2, 2 BB, K
- DH Nick Meyer: 0-3, BB, K
- 1B-RF Joe Suozzi: 2-3, R, RBI, BB
- RHP Mike Vasil: 8.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K, W (2-1)
- RHP Sam Coonrod: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, S (1)
ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets sent LF Tim Locastro on a rehab assignment to Syracuse Mets.
ROSTER ALERT: SS Cesar Berbesi assigned to Syracuse Mets from Binghamton Rumble Ponies.
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (35-34/17-16)
BINGHAMTON 9, SOMERSET 7 (BOX)
Dominic Hamel struggled early on, giving up a run in the first and three more in the second, but the Rumble Pony offense bailed him out bigtime with a big third inning. Binghamton sent nine batters to the plate and scored five runs, with Luisangel Acuna, Drew Gilbert, and Jeremiah Jackson all notching hits and the incredibly hot JT Schwartz doing the heavy lifting with a triple. The Ponies added a few insurance runs and they would end up being needed as Matt Minnick allowed a run in his inning of relief and Daison Acosta allowed two.
- SS Luisangel Acuna: 1-3, 2 R, 2B, BB, K, HBP, 3 SB (2, 3, 4)
- LF Rowdey Jordan: 1-3, R, 2 BB, 2 K, SB
- CF Drew Gilbert: 1-5, R, 3 RBI
- 1B JT Schwartz: 1-4, R, 3B, 2 RBI
- 2B Jeremiah Jackson: 1-4, RBI, CS (1)
- 3B Jose Peroza: 0-4, 3 K
- DH Mateo Gil: 0-3, R, BB, K
- C Hayden Senger: 1-3, 2 R, HR (4), 2 RBI, BB, E (3)
- RF Jaylen Palmer: 1-4, R, HR (3), RBI, 3 K
- RHP Dominic Hamel: 6.0 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 5 K, BLK, W (6-5)
- LHP Matt Minnick: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- RHP Daison Acosta: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 4 K, S (2)
ROSTER ALERT: RHP Joey Lancellotti assigned to Binghamton Rumble Ponies from Brooklyn Cyclones.
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (27-37/25-14)
BROOKLYN 3, ABERDEEN 2 (BOX)
The rehabbing Joey Lucchesi was solid for three innings, but after he allowed a single in the fourth was pulled for Dylan Hall, who immediately gave up two runs. The IronBirds’ lead was short-lived, as Stanley Consuegra hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning, his fourteenth of the season and his third in his last four games. One inning later, Drake Osborn homered to give the Cyclones a 3-2 lead, and that ended up being that.
- SS Jett Williams: 0-3, BB, SB (4), E (2)
- CF Alex Ramirez: 1-4, R
- 1B Ryan Clifford: 0-4, 4 K
- RF Stanley Consuegra: 1-3, R, HR (14), 2 RBI
- 3B Jacob Reimer: 1-3, K
- DH William Lugo: 1-3, 2B, K
- C Drake Osborn: 2-3, R, HR (8), RBI
- 2B D’Andre Smith: 1-3
- LF Rhylan Thomas: 0-3
- REHAB ALERT LHP Joey Lucchesi: 3.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K
- RHP Dylan Hall: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 0 K
- RHP Robert Colina: 5.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K, W (3-2)
ROSTER ALERT: Syracuse Mets sent LHP Joey Lucchesi on a rehab assignment to Brooklyn Cyclones.
ROSTER ALERT: C Christian Pregent assigned to Brooklyn Cyclones from St. Lucie Mets.
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (24-41/11-26)
PALM BEACH 15, ST. LUCIE 4 (BOX)
I’m not sure what was worse here, St. Lucie getting no-hit for six innings, or getting blown out?
- SS Diego Mosquera: 0-2, R, 2 BB, K, HBP
- LF Wilfredo Lara: 0-4, R, BB, K
- CF Nick Morabito: 1-4, R, 3B, BB, K
- C Vincent Perozo: 1-3, 2 RBI, 2 K, HBP
- RF Carlos Dominguez: 0-4, RBI, 2 K
- 3B Nick Lorusso: 0-2, 2 BB, E (1)
- 1B Jose Hernandez: 0-4, K
- DH Yeral Martinez: 1-4, R, 2 K
- 2B Kevin Villavicencio: 1-4, 2B, RBI, K
- RHP Jorge Rodriguez: 2.2 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, HBP, L (0-1)
- RHP Christopher Vasquez: 1.2 IP, 5 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 5 BB, 0 K
- RHP Miguel Alfonseca: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, 2 HBP
- RHP Luis A. Rodriguez: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
ROSTER ALERT: St. Lucie Mets activated C Fernando Villalobos.
Rookie: FCL Mets (25-16)
FCL CARDINALS 5, FCL METS 0 (BOX)
- 3B-SS Marco Vargas: 0-4, BB
- RF-3B Yonatan Henriquez: 0-4, BB
- LF Matt Rudick: 1-3, BB
- 2B Jesus Baez: 1-1
- PH-2B Colin Houck: 0-3, 2 K
- CF Willy Fanas: 1-1
- CF A.J. Ewing: 1-2, BB, K
- SS Boston Baro: 2-3
- RF Fabian Machado: 0-1
- DH Nolan McLean: 0-2, BB, 2 K
- PH Simon Juan: 0-0, BB
- 1B Jake Zitella: 0-3
- 1B Luis Castillo: 0-1
- C Carlos Oviedo: 0-4, 2 K, 3 E (6, 7, 8), PB (5)
- RHP Jonah Tong: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K, WP, L (0-1)
- RHP Wilson Lopez: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K, HBP
- RHP Juan Arnaud: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K, HBP
- LHP Gregori Louis: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- RHP Jonaiker Palacios: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
ROSTER ALERT: RHP Hale Sims assigned to FCL Mets.
ROSTER ALERT: TWP Nolan McLean assigned to FCL Mets.
Star of the Night
Mike Vasil
Goat of the Night
Christopher Vasquez
