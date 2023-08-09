Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/9/23: Hats off to Mike Vasil

SYRACUSE 3, SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE 0 (BOX)

For eight innings, Mike Vasil did not allow a hit. Jamie Westbrook walked in the third and Brandon Lockridge walked in the sixth, but that was it. In the ninth, Lockridge scorched a 91.8 MPH fastball at the bottom of the zone back up the middle for a single, ending the no-hit bid. Sam Coonrod replaced Vasil right after and recorded the last three outs 1-2-3, but a round of applause for Vasil for an incredible outing.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets sent LF Tim Locastro on a rehab assignment to Syracuse Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: SS Cesar Berbesi assigned to Syracuse Mets from Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

BINGHAMTON 9, SOMERSET 7 (BOX)

Dominic Hamel struggled early on, giving up a run in the first and three more in the second, but the Rumble Pony offense bailed him out bigtime with a big third inning. Binghamton sent nine batters to the plate and scored five runs, with Luisangel Acuna, Drew Gilbert, and Jeremiah Jackson all notching hits and the incredibly hot JT Schwartz doing the heavy lifting with a triple. The Ponies added a few insurance runs and they would end up being needed as Matt Minnick allowed a run in his inning of relief and Daison Acosta allowed two.

ROSTER ALERT: RHP Joey Lancellotti assigned to Binghamton Rumble Ponies from Brooklyn Cyclones.

BROOKLYN 3, ABERDEEN 2 (BOX)

The rehabbing Joey Lucchesi was solid for three innings, but after he allowed a single in the fourth was pulled for Dylan Hall, who immediately gave up two runs. The IronBirds’ lead was short-lived, as Stanley Consuegra hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning, his fourteenth of the season and his third in his last four games. One inning later, Drake Osborn homered to give the Cyclones a 3-2 lead, and that ended up being that.

ROSTER ALERT: Syracuse Mets sent LHP Joey Lucchesi on a rehab assignment to Brooklyn Cyclones.

ROSTER ALERT: C Christian Pregent assigned to Brooklyn Cyclones from St. Lucie Mets.

PALM BEACH 15, ST. LUCIE 4 (BOX)

I’m not sure what was worse here, St. Lucie getting no-hit for six innings, or getting blown out?

ROSTER ALERT: St. Lucie Mets activated C Fernando Villalobos.

FCL CARDINALS 5, FCL METS 0 (BOX)

ROSTER ALERT: RHP Hale Sims assigned to FCL Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: TWP Nolan McLean assigned to FCL Mets.

Star of the Night

Mike Vasil

Goat of the Night

Christopher Vasquez