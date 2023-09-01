Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/1/23: All in on Drew Gilbert

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (33-41/19-33)
LEHIGH VALLEY 10, SYRACUSE 9 / 10 (BOX)
Three blown saves in a single game is extraordinarily frustrating, to the point of being borderline impressive. Even amongst the terrible bullpen day, Nate Lavender still impressed with two strikeouts in 1.2 perfect innings. Otherwise, not a lot to talk about here; with Ronny Mauricio heading to the majors, Brandon McIlwain is probably the best prospect on the roster, and he went hitless with a pair of walks.
- SS Wyatt Young: 0-5
- 2B Nick Meyer: 2-4, R, BB, K
- DH Carlos Cortes: 2-5, R, 2 K
- CF Brandon McIlwain: 0-3, 3 R, 2 BB, 2 K
- C Michael Perez: 1-5, R, K
- RF Joe Suozzi: 1-5, R, 2 RBI, K
- 3B Chase Estep: 1-4, R, 2B, 3 RBI, BB, K
- 1B Mateo Gil: 0-3, 2 K
- PH-1B Daniel Palka: 1-1, RBI
- LF Jaylen Palmer: 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI, K
- RHP Jose Chacin: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K
- RHP Hunter Parsons: 0.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 K, BS (1)
- LHP Nate Lavender: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- RHP William Woods: 0.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 K, BS (1)
- RHP Eric Orze: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- LHP Tyler Jay: 0.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K, L (0-1), BS (1)
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (35-34/29-23)
BINGHAMTON 1, HARRISBURG 0 (BOX)
Grand total of 4 hits in this game and Drew Gilbert still found a way to get on base three times. He’s real good y’all.
- SS Luisangel Acuna: 0-3, R, BB
- LF Drew Gilbert: 1-2, 2 BB, K
- DH Kevin Parada: 0-4, RBI, 2 K
- 1B JT Schwartz: 0-4, K
- 3B Jeremiah Jackson: 2-4, 2 K, SB (4)
- RF Rowdey Jordan: 0-3, BB, K
- C Hayden Senger: 0-3, K
- CF Rhylan Thomas: 0-3
- 2B Kevin Villavicencio: 0-2, BB, 2 K
- RHP Joander Suarez: 6.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K, W (1-0)
- RHP Trey McLoughlin: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K, S (4)
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (27-37/34-24)
GREENVILLE 1, BROOKLYN 0 / 7 (BOX
Two hits total in this game, wasting a very nice start by Felipe De La Cruz. Moving on.
- SS Jett Williams: 0-3, K
- CF Alex Ramirez: 0-3, 2 K
- 1B Ryan Clifford: 0-2, BB, 2 K
- RF Stanley Consuegra: 0-2, BB
- 3B William Lugo: 1-3, K
- 2B D’Andre Smith: 0-3
- DH Jose Mena: 0-3, K
- C Drake Osborn: 0-3, 2 K
- LF Carlos Dominguez: 1-3, K
- LHP Felipe De La Cruz: 6.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K, L (1-1)
BROOKLYN 7, GREENVILLE 4 / 7 (BOX)
Much more going on in this one, led by a three-hit game from Stanley Consuegra (he’s better than Alex Ramirez, I feel vindicated with this take that sounded wacky a year ago). The pitching was a pure bullpen day and wasn’t fantastic, but Consuegra’s effort - combined with two hit days from all four hitters at the bottom of the Cyclones’ lineup - carried the day.
- SS Jett Williams: 0-2, R, RBI, 2 BB, SB (10)
- CF Alex Ramirez: 0-4, 2 K
- 1B Ryan Clifford: 0-3, R, RBI, BB, 2 K
- RF Stanley Consuegra: 3-4, 2 R, 2B, 3B, 3 RBI, K, E (9)
- 3B William Lugo: 0-2, 2 RBI, BB
- 2B D’Andre Smith: 2-4, K
- C Jose Mena: 2-4, R, K
- DH Carlos Dominguez: 2-4, R, 2 K
- LF Omar De Los Santos: 2-3, R, K
- RHP Jawilme Ramirez: 0.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- RHP Joshua Cornielly: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- RHP Jeffrey Colon: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- RHP Benito Garcia: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K, W (2-1)
- LHP Eli Ankeney: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, H (3)
- RHP Luis A. Rodriguez: 0.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, H (1)
- RHP Kolby Kubichek: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, S (2)
Roster Alert: Brooklyn Cyclones activated RHP Jeffrey Colon from the 7-day injured list.
Roster Alert: Brooklyn Cyclones placed RHP Luis Montas on the 7-day injured list.
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (24-41/16-39)
Just a disaster all around in this one. Jonah Tong continues to disappoint (though it’s too early to give up on him totally), the bullpen was bad, Ronald Hernandez went hitless, and Marco Vargas had two errors. At least the latter was on base three times with two singles and a walk.
- SS Marco Vargas: 2-4, R, RBI, BB, 2 E (2)
- CF Nick Morabito: 1-4, RBI, BB, K
- DH Ronald Hernandez: 0-4, BB, 4 K
- RF Wilfredo Lara: 1-3, RBI, BB
- C Vincent Perozo: 0-3, BB, 2 K
- 2B Diego Mosquera: 1-4, 2 K
- 1B Yeral Martinez: 0-4, 2 K
- 3B Nick Lorusso: 0-3, R, BB, K
- LF Kellum Clark: 1-3, R, 2B, BB, K
- RHP Jonah Tong: 2.1 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 K, L (0-1)
- RHP Elliot Johnstone: 2.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K
- RHP Omar Victorino: 0.1 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 0 K
- RHP Eric Foggo: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
- RHP Wilson Lopez: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
Rookie: FCL Mets (32-18)
NO GAME (SEASON OVER)
Star of the Night
Drew Gilbert
Goat of the Night
Syracuse’s bullpen
Loading comments...