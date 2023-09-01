Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/1/23: All in on Drew Gilbert

LEHIGH VALLEY 10, SYRACUSE 9 / 10 (BOX)

Three blown saves in a single game is extraordinarily frustrating, to the point of being borderline impressive. Even amongst the terrible bullpen day, Nate Lavender still impressed with two strikeouts in 1.2 perfect innings. Otherwise, not a lot to talk about here; with Ronny Mauricio heading to the majors, Brandon McIlwain is probably the best prospect on the roster, and he went hitless with a pair of walks.

BINGHAMTON 1, HARRISBURG 0 (BOX)

Grand total of 4 hits in this game and Drew Gilbert still found a way to get on base three times. He’s real good y’all.

GREENVILLE 1, BROOKLYN 0 / 7 (BOX

Two hits total in this game, wasting a very nice start by Felipe De La Cruz. Moving on.

BROOKLYN 7, GREENVILLE 4 / 7 (BOX)

Much more going on in this one, led by a three-hit game from Stanley Consuegra (he’s better than Alex Ramirez, I feel vindicated with this take that sounded wacky a year ago). The pitching was a pure bullpen day and wasn’t fantastic, but Consuegra’s effort - combined with two hit days from all four hitters at the bottom of the Cyclones’ lineup - carried the day.

Roster Alert: Brooklyn Cyclones activated RHP Jeffrey Colon from the 7-day injured list.

Roster Alert: Brooklyn Cyclones placed RHP Luis Montas on the 7-day injured list.

Just a disaster all around in this one. Jonah Tong continues to disappoint (though it’s too early to give up on him totally), the bullpen was bad, Ronald Hernandez went hitless, and Marco Vargas had two errors. At least the latter was on base three times with two singles and a walk.

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

Star of the Night

Drew Gilbert

Goat of the Night

Syracuse’s bullpen