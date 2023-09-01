Mets Morning News: The Ronny Mauricio Era begins

Meet the Mets

Like the vast majority of teams across the league, the Mets were off yesterday, but today, the team is calling up Ronny Mauricio for the first time and bringing Brett Baty back from Syracuse.

The Mets dismissed several front office staff ahead of an offseason in which they’re hoping to hire a president of baseball operations.

Jose Butto will also rejoin the Mets as rosters expand today.

There’s a good piece about Chris Majkowski over at MLB.com.

Dan Szymborski ponders a Pete Alonso trade, while Andy Martino says the Mets are incredibly unlikely to deal the slugging first baseman.

Speaking of Alonso, the foundation that Pete runs with his wife Haley announced a new initiative benefiting community organizations.

Around the National League East

Despite the off day for most of the league, the majority of the NL East played yesterday, with the Braves topping the Dodgers and the Marlins beating the Nationals. The Marlins are currently three games back of the third Wild Card spot with two teams in between them and the Giants.

With baseball’s new rules making it a lot easier to steal bases this year, Ronald Acuña Jr. became the first player to ever hit 30 home runs and steal 60 bases in a single season, having previously topped out at 37 steals back in 2019.

Around Major League Baseball

The Giants beat the Padres, which has San Francisco in the third Wild Card spot in the National League, a game ahead of the Diamondbacks and a game-and-a-half ahead of the Reds.

The Yankees fell to the Tigers and sit 10.5 games back of the final Wild Card spot in the American League.

Jay Jaffe took a look at recent Tommy John surgery trends following several significant UCL injuries in recent weeks.

Major League Baseball’s watered-down playoff system and rule changes regarding post-deadline transactions resulted in a slew of players being dumped by teams looking to save money, and the Guardians got three pitchers from the Angels for free.

The Reds claimed a pair of outfielders: Harrison Bader from the Yankees and Hunter Renfroe from the Angels.

Dominic Leone. who somehow netted the Mets a prospect at the trade deadline, was picked up on waivers by the Mariners from—you guessed it—the Angels.

Josh Donaldson, who was recently released by the Yankees, agreed to a minor league deal with the Brewers.

The White Sox promoted Chris Getz to their GM role.

The Guardians released Noah Syndergaard shortly after having designated him for assignment.

If ESPN power rankings are your thing, here’s the latest version of them.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1975, Tom Seaver notched his 200th strikeout of the season and became the first pitcher in the history of the game to strike out 200 or more hitters in eight consecutive seasons. He achieved the same feat in 1976 to make it nine straight, but in 1977—the year in which he was infamously traded away by the Mets—he came up four strikeouts short of making it ten straight seasons.