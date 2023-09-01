Mets call up Ronny Mauricio, Brett Baty, and José Butto, option Danny Mendick

Ahead of their series opener against the Mariners this evening, the Mets called up infielders Ronny Mauricio and Brett Baty and right-handed pitcher José Butto. With rosters expanded to 28 players now that it’s September, the team only had to clear one spot on the active roster, optioning infielder Danny Mendick to Triple-A Syracuse.

Mauricio has spent the entirety of his 2023 season in Syracuse up to this point, and in 532 plate appearances there, he hit .292/.346/.506 with 23 home runs and 24 stolen bases. It’s worth noting that his slash line was just slightly above league average, as he had 107 wRC+ at the level. If he were able to display that kind of power and speed at the major league level, he would be one of very few players on the Mets’ roster who is capable of doing both things. He figures to get plenty of playing time the rest of the way this year.

Baty is back after a brief stint in Syracuse following a well-earned demotion to that level just under a month ago. After tearing the cover off the ball early in the year in Syracuse, Baty got called up to the Mets’ major league roster in mid-April. He played so well over the next few weeks that he clearly won the starting gig at third base, prompting the Mets to trade Eduardo Escobar to the Angels in late June. But Baty struggled mightily in June and July and currently has just a .216/.289/.331 line with 7 home runs and a 75 wRC+ in 311 plate appearances at the major league level this year.

As for Butto, he’s had a few major league stints this year, having spent most of time in Syracuse. With the big league squad, he has a 4.30 ERA and a 5.65 FIP in 14.2 innings of work.

Last but not least, Mendick has spent the majority of his season in Syracuse, and in 66 major league plate appearances, he’s hit .190/.227/.286 with a 41 wRC+.