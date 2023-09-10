Mets Morning News: Mets scouting Yamamoto, but they’re far from the only ones

Meet the Mets

The Mets lost to the Twins last night 8-4 at Target Field. David Peterson was good, giving the Mets his third quality start of the season and striking out eight batters over six innings of work, while walking only one. The Mets got out to an early 2-0 lead thanks to a solo homer by Brandon Nimmo and an RBI single by Daniel Vogelbach, but Peterson left the game with the Mets down by a run. Drew Smith let the game get away in the seventh, surrendering a bases-clearing triple to Max Kepler that opened up a four-run lead for the Twins. Pete Alonso and DJ Stewart hit a pair of solo homers in the eighth, but it was not enough to overcome the deficit created by the bullpen.

The Mets had scouts present at Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s no-hitter, which was the second of his career. The Yankees were in attendance as well and so were the Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants and Kansas City Royals—among others.

Around the National League East

The Nationals won a wild one against the Dodgers 7-6 on a walk-off wild pitch in the eleventh inning.

Given the chaos surrounding the Nationals this week, it is obvious that it is time for the Lerners to sell, writes Barry Svrluga of the Washington Post.

There was some drama in the Braves’ 8-4 loss to the Pirates when benches cleared after Ronald Acuña Jr. took exception to one too many inside pitches from Johan Oviedo.

The Phillies beat the Marlins 8-4 and now have a three-game lead over the Cubs for the National League’s top Wild Card spot.

Phillies announcer Tom McCarthy was not calling yesterday’s game and will miss today’s game as well because he’ll be on CBS broadcasting the NFL Week 1 matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos this afternoon.

Around Major League Baseball

Brian Murphy of MLB.com wrote about seven surging pitchers on contending teams.

And Will Leitch of MLB.com reviewed some of the best active players who have yet to win a World Series.

The Orioles won their seventh straight game after a 92-minute rain delay, holding on to beat the Red Sox in a 13-12 slugfest. David Laurila of Fangraphs asked some folks who cover the Orioles who is the most underrated player on the 2023 squad.

Robert Orr of Baseball Prospectus wrote a column about what changes Ke’Bryan Hayes has made to finally start to tap into his potential.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Thomas Henderson brought us the Daily Prospect Report.

This Date in Mets History

The 1969 Mets moved ahead of the Cubs and into first place on September 10, sweeping a doubleheader from the Expos. They would remain in first place for the rest of the season en route to the franchise’s first World Series title.