Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/11/23: Win. And. In.

ROCHESTER 9, SYRACUSE 1 (BOX)

Alemao Hernandez blanked Syracuse for five innings, Lorenzo Cedrola hitting a solo homer to lead off the sixth inning to get the Mets on the board and break up what had been a no-hitter until that point. Cedrola would log one more hit, as would Danny Mendick, but three measly hits was all they were able to muster on the afternoon.

GAME ONE

BINGHAMTON 10, HARTFORD 0 (BOX)

Prior to the game being suspended back on September 8, Binghamton scored in the first thanks to a JT Schwartz RBI hit and a Jeremiah Jackson three-run homer, and a Rowdy Jordan three-run homer in the third, giving the Rumble Ponies a commanding seven run lead. When the game resumed Sunday afternoon, Agustin Ruiz and Jordan added two more RBI in the fourth and Kevin Parada added one more in the fifth. Jordan Geber pitched, in effect, a complete game, not allowing a single run and winning his first Double-A ballgame. With the win, Binghamton clinched a spot in the Eastern League playoffs!

GAME TWO

CANCELLED (RAIN)

WILMINGTON 6, BROOKLYN 2 (BOX)

Coming into Sunday’s game, Brooklyn had a single game lead over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. With a magic number of one, there were three possible scenarios that could unfold: If they won, they were in. If they lost but the BlueClaws also lost, they were in. If they lost and the BlueClaws won, the two teams would be tied in the standings, and the BlueClaws would advance to the South Atlantic League Division Series because of their head-to-head record against each other.

For the first few innings, the two sides traded zeroes. Finally, in the top of the fourth, the Blue Rocks broke the tie with a Matt Suggs RBI double off of Jordany Ventura. The lead wouldn’t last long, as Drake Osborn drove in a run in the bottom of the frame to reset things at 1-1. Stanley Consuegra hit a solo homer- setting a new Brooklyn Cyclones season record- in the sixth to put the Cyclones up 2-1, but they unfortunately they would not be able to hold it. In the eighth, Dylan Hall allowed the tying and leading runs to score on a Yohandry Morales triple that made it 4-2 and Jeffrey Colon allowed an additional run in the eighth and ninth to make it 6-2. D’Andre Smith singled in the ninth, allowing Jett Williams to come to the plate with two outs, but Jett was unable to magically manifest five runs in a single at-bat with just one man on the basepaths, striking out looking to end the game.

Meanwhile, the Jersey Shore BlueClaws took on the Hudson Valley Renegades. The two teams fought tooth and nail before the Blue Claws took a 7-4 lead in the top of the sixth. The Renegades put up a two spot in the bottom of the sixth to make it 7-6, put up another two spot in the seventh to make it 8-7, and then added one more run in the eighth to take a 9-7 lead. With two men on and the BlueClaws down to their final out, the Renegades third baseman bobbled a routine grounder and then made a throwing error to first, allowing Jersey Shore to tie the game. In the bottom of the inning, the umpire blew a call on a strike-em-out, throw-em-out double play- the runner was not even tagged at second- and call would have major implications on the outcome of the game as the next batter hit a single. Instead of winning the game, he ended up getting stranded at first. Neither team scored in the tenth, but the BlueClaws took the lead in the eleventh after the Renegades elected to have pitcher Juan Crisp pitch, as not to burden their bullpen in anticipation for the South Atlantic League Division Series on Tuesday. Hudson Valley went down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the inning, and just like that, the Cyclones season ended.

DAYTONA 13, ST. LUCIE 4 (BOX)

The St. Lucie Mets lost way more than they won in 2023, and on the last day of the season, they did what they did so well this year: they lost. Starter Ernesto Mercedes didn’t pitch particularly well, and neither did most of the relievers who followed him.

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

Star of the Night

Rowdey Jordan

Goat of the Night

Dylan Hall