Mets Morning News: At least they’re not the Giants

Meet the Mets

The DJ Stewart Experience carried the Mets to another win as the lefty’s ninth inning, two-run double was the difference maker in the team’s 2-0 win in the final against the Twins.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, Newsday, Daily News, MLB.com, ESPN

Francisco Alvarez departed Sunday’s game a few innings after being hit on the hand with a pitch, but X-rays were negative and additional imaging isn’t happening.

Every game the Mets fail to win takes them one step and a few percentage points closer to getting a top pick in next year’s draft.

In a lost season, the Mets are still looking towards next year when it comes to usage and roles in their bullpen.

Adding to the tattoo he has of all three of his kid’s names in Japanese on his arm, Eric Chavez had Kodai Senga write the name of stepdaughter to add to the arm.

Jose Butto will be Tuesday’s starter against the Diamondbacks while Joey Lucchesi seems probably for Wednesday.

Mets prospect Jett Williams and his triple digit walk total have been promoted to Double-A.

That Double-A team, the Rumble Ponies, clinched a berth to join the Eastern League playoffs.

Around the National League East

The Braves handed the Pirates a 5-2 loss and once the game was official, Atlanta became the first team to secure a spot in the playoffs.

Scoring five times in their final three trips to the plate, David Robertson’s Marlins made another comeback against Philly on their way to a 5-4 win.

Almost over before it even began, the Nationals lost the last of a wet three game series against the Dodgers, 7-3.

Around Major League Baseball

The Rays are optimistic that a $1.2B stadium deal, $600M of which the team will pay, will be completed by year’s end.

Celebrating the 1998 “Best Team of All Time” Yankees during Old Timers Day only served to show how awful the current product on the field is.

Speaking of awful product, Jasson Dominguez was revealed to have suffered a torn UCL and will most likely undergo Tommy John Surgery.

On the bright side, the team was no-hit through 10 innings by the Brewers before walking off in the 13th.

Looking to avoid the ring-less fates of Barry Bonds and Ted Williams, a crop of top tier players are seeking their first world championship this fall.

On his 40th birthday and making his return from injury, Joey Votto homered for the Reds in a slugging finale against the Cardinals.

Seven days into his time on the sidelines, Shohei Ohtani might be returning to action today.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1966, Nolan Ryan made his major league debut and struck out his first batter.