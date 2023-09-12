Mets Morning News: Pham-ished

Meet the Mets

The Mets lost 4-3 to the Diamondbacks last night. New York scored all their runs in the fourth on a Jeff McNeil homer and a Ronny Mauricio two-run double, which gave them a 3-2 lead. The Mets clung to a one-run lead, but in the eighth inning, Tommy Pham homered against his old club to tie things up, and Drew Smith surrendered a go-ahead double to Ketel Marte in the ninth inning to sink New York.

Pete Alonso wore custom cleats last night from Lucia Footwear to honor Answer the Call. In addition to donating $100,000 to ATC, Alonso will also auction off the cleats he wore to benefit the organization.

Mike Piazza is keeping the memory of 9/11 victims alive, and expressed his appreciation for Pete Alonso for keeping 9/11 traditions alive.

A surging Mauricio perfectly sums up the team’s September dilemma.

Tommy Pham enjoyed playing for Buck Showalter during his brief time in New York.

Francisco Alvarez, who is still sore, did not start last night.

Joander Suarez earned back-to-back Eastern League Player of the Week honors.

Around the National League East

The Braves and Phillies split their doubleheader. Atlanta won the day game 10-8 in 10 innings, while Philadelphia got their revenge with a 7-5 win in the nightcap.

In their game one win, Matt Olson belted his 50th home run of the season, which is one shy of a franchise record for Atlanta.

In the battle for draft positioning, the Nationals topped the Pirates 6-2.

The Marlins were blanked 12-0 by the Brewers. Brandon Woodruff went the distance to record his first CGSO of the season.

Around Major League Baseball

Henry Palattella discussed the best first basemen in baseball in 2023.

As his career dwindles down, Joey Votto has embraced becoming a social media star. He dreams of a world where he shuts it all off once he steps away from the game, so enjoy him while you can.

Felix Bautista has a partial tear in his UCL, but he might not be done for 2023.

Mookie Betts has gone where only one leadoff hitter ever has before.

The Cubs called up top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong.

With Mike Trout potentially being available during the offseason, should the Red Sox pursue the future Hall of Famer?

Shohei Ohtani was scratched yesterday and missed his eight straight game with an oblique injury.

The Brewers have recalled Josh Donaldson from the minor leagues.

The Orioles beat up on the Cardinals 11-5.

The Rangers throttled the Blue Jays 10-4.

The Rays topped the Twins 7-4.

The Athletics blanked the Astros 4-0 on the road.

The Cubs came back to beat the Rockies 5-4.

The Angels beat the Mariners 8-5 in 11 innings. In the loss, J-Rod became the second Mariner ever to record a 30-30 season.

The Giants slipped by the Guardians 5-4 in 10 innings.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2019, the Mets slugged a franchise-record six home runs at Citi Field to top the Diamondbacks to complete a four-game sweep and keep their playoff hopes alive. Among those six dingers was Juan Lagares’ first career grand slam, one of two Lagares homers in the game. Todd Frazier, Michael Conforto, Robinson Canó, and Tomás Nido were the other home run hitters in the game.