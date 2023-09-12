Mets Minor League Players of the Week: Week Twenty Three

Danny Mendick
Week: 5 G, 20 AB, .550/.609/.700, 11 H, 3 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 2 BB, 2 K, 1/2 SB (Triple-A)
2023 Season: 81 G, 329 AB, .283/.369/.429, 93 H, 16 2B, 1 3B, 10 HR, 39 BB, 55 K, 11/13 SB, .314 BABIP (Triple-A)/34 G, 63 AB, .191/.227/.286, 12 H, 3 2B, 0 3B, 1 HR, 3 BB, 15 K, 0/0 SB, .234 BABIP (MLB)
In the WWE, it has always been an unwritten truism that you will be booked to lose when the show comes around to your hometown because Vince McMahon is/was a strange, vindictive man. Baseball doesn’t follow those rules, I guess. The Syracuse Mets didn’t play in Rochester this past week, but they did play the Rochester Red Wings, and they clearly brought out the best in Rochester native Danny Mendick. He is 24/73 against Rochester, a .329 batting average against them on the season.
The infielder has had a strange career in the limited number of major league at-bats he’s gotten since making his MLB debut in 2019. That year, he appeared in 16 games for the White Sox and hit .308/.325/.462 in 39 at-bats. In 2020, he appeared in 33 games for them and hit .243/.281/.383 in 107 at-bats. In 2021, he appeared in 71 games for them and hit .220/.303/.287 in 164 at-bats. In 2022, he appeared in 31 games for them and hit .289/.343/.443 in 97 at-bats. This season, with the Mets, he appeared in 34 games and hit .191/.227/.286 in 63 at-bats. At times, Mendick can look really good. Other times, he does not. Such is the life of a replacement-level player.
Joander Suarez
Week: 1 G (1 GS), 7.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K (Double-A)
2023 Season: 21 G (19 GS), 90.1 IP, 83 H, 59 R, 51 ER (5.08 ERA), 45 BB, 118 K, .344 BABIP (High-A)/ 2 G (2 GS), 13.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 10 K, .000 BABIP (Double-A)
We love our Joander, don’t we folks? Such a nasty pitcher. He’s a fantastic guy…He took control of Hartford. And he really took control of it. Big, strong ballplayers, giants of men, they came to me crying and they said, “We can’t hit Joander’s fastball. We can’t hit Joander’s slider. We can’t hit Joander’s changeup”. He’s doing great things up in Binghamton, I’m telling you. All those Hartford Yard Goat batters, I’ve never seen anybody sweat like that. I’ve never seen people sweat- I have never seen people down water like they down water when Joander was pitching. They brought it in in buckets for this guy. What’s up with that, huh? Yard Goats. Yard Goats. Do they even have goats in Hartford? Just so you understand, I don’t know anything about Hartford, OK? So, I don’t know. I know nothing about Hartford.
When the dollars go down for tickets, more people are coming to Binghamton, frankly. People are going wild over the Rumble Ponies. They took the Eastern League Northeast back. Just like they’ll take the Eastern League championship. Every on-line poll, Baseball Prospectus, ESPN, Fangraphs, Baseball America, etc., has Binghamton winning the division. Thank you to Amazin’ Avenue for so reporting! I will totally accept the results of this great and historic playoff drive- if they win. And just thinking to myself right now, we should just cancel the playoffs and just give it to Binghamton, right? What are we even having it for? What are we having it for?
