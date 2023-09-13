Mets Morning News: Stearns hired as POBO, Mets top D-Backs with long ball

Meet the Mets

The Mets beat the Diamondbacks on Tuesday night thanks to a trio of home runs from Pete Alonso, Francisco Alvarez, and the first career long ball from Ronny Mauricio.

The big news of the day was that the Mets hired David Sterns to be their new President of Baseball Operations.

With the hiring of David Stearns, the vision Steve Cohen had when he first bought the Mets is finally coming to fruition, taking three years to get the guy he wanted.

Joel Sherman writes Stearns knows what comes with the task of leading the Mets under Cohen.

Meanwhile, Stearns will have quite a few big questions facing him this offseason once he is underway in the job.

Sean Reid-Foley was placed on the IL with a right lat strain.

Could Edwin Diaz return this season, and should he wonders Anthony DiComo.

Around the National League East

The Phillies forced extra innings against the Braves thanks to a Trea Turner solo home run in the ninth but wound up losing in ten innings.

The Marlins’ bats were quiet as they fell to the Brewers 3-1.

The Nationals fell to the Pirates 5-1.

Around Major League Baseball

The Dodgers cleared out Julia Urias’ locker and covered up murals of him throughout Dodger Stadium.

Max Scherzer left his start early on Tuesday night due to triceps spasms.

John Means started for the Orioles last night for the first time since April 2022.

The 2023 Padres are a failure.

German Marquez signed a two-year contract extension to remain with the Rockies.

David Wilder opened up on life after prison after bonus skimming while he was with the White Sox.

This Date in Mets History

Nick Evans pinch hit for the Mets on this date in 2010, so nothing too notable has happened on September 13th as you can see.