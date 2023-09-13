 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News: Mets hire David Stearns

Filed under:

Mets vs. Diamondbacks: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 9/13/23

Joey Lucchesi makes his return to the rotation for the third game of this four-game set against the Diamondbacks at Citi Field.

By Allison McCague
/ new
Arizona Diamondbacks v. New York Mets Photo by Katherine Woolson/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Mets lineup

  1. Brandon Nimmo - LF
  2. Francisco Lindor - SS
  3. Pete Alonso - 1B
  4. DJ Stewart - RF
  5. Jeff McNeil - 2B
  6. Rafael Ortega - CF
  7. Mark Vientos - DH
  8. Brett Baty - 3B
  9. Omar Narváez - C

Joey Lucchesi - LHP

Diamondbacks lineup

  1. Ketel Marte - 2B
  2. Jordan Lawlar - SS
  3. Tommy Pham - RF
  4. Christian Walker - 1B
  5. Lourdes Gurriel - LF
  6. Evan Longoria - DH
  7. Emmanuel Rivera - 3B
  8. Jake McCarthy - CF
  9. Seby Zavala - C

Zac Gallen - RHP

Broadcast info

First pitch: 7:10pm ET
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050

More From Amazin' Avenue

Loading comments...