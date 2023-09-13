Mets vs. Diamondbacks: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 9/13/23

Mets lineup
- Brandon Nimmo - LF
- Francisco Lindor - SS
- Pete Alonso - 1B
- DJ Stewart - RF
- Jeff McNeil - 2B
- Rafael Ortega - CF
- Mark Vientos - DH
- Brett Baty - 3B
- Omar Narváez - C
Joey Lucchesi - LHP
Diamondbacks lineup
- Ketel Marte - 2B
- Jordan Lawlar - SS
- Tommy Pham - RF
- Christian Walker - 1B
- Lourdes Gurriel - LF
- Evan Longoria - DH
- Emmanuel Rivera - 3B
- Jake McCarthy - CF
- Seby Zavala - C
Zac Gallen - RHP
Broadcast info
First pitch: 7:10pm ET
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050
Loading comments...