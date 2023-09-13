Mets score runs by the Gallen in win over Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen has been one of the betters pitchers in the National League this year. but you might not have known it if you only saw him in the Mets’ 7-1 victory over the Diamondbacks tonight in Queens.

Pete Alonso drove in a run with a single in the bottom of the first. Rafael Ortega drove in the Mets’ second run with a double in the third. And hey, while that was imperfect from Gallen, it wasn’t all that bad to that point.

But in the sixth, Alonso doubled in two runs against him, and later in the inning, Mark Vientos hit a two-run home run to put the Mets up 6-0—with all six runs charged to Gallen.

Joey Lucchesi, however, fared very well for the Mets in his first major league start in quite some time. He may have struggled to throw strikes, but the lefty induced plenty of weak or timely contact from Arizona’s hitters. He went seven innings, struck out two, walked three, and gave up just one run on five hits. He now has a 2.83 ERA in his limited time in the big leagues this year.

For once, the Mets’ bullpen didn’t turn an easy win into a contest, either. Trevor Gott and Drew Smith threw a scoreless inning each in relief of Lucchesi.

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big Mets winner: Joey Lucchesi, +29.0% WPA

Big Mets loser: none

Mets pitchers: +30.5% WPA

Mets hitters: +19.5% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Rafael Ortega hits an RBI double in the bottom of the fourth, +12.2% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: Jordan Lawlar reaches on a bunt single in the top of the sixth, +4.9% WPA