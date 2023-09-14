Mets Morning News: Churve is the word

Meet the Mets

The Mets called up Joey Lucchesi to get the start against the Diamondbacks and he was brilliant. He pitched into the eighth and gave up just one unearned run. Every time he has been called upon to pitch this season he has delivered for the team and should at least be in the conversation as a suitable end-of-rotation arm for next season.

It seemed like a tough match-up on paper since they were facing Cy Young contender Zac Gallen but the offense put a dent in the righty’s chances. They scored seven runs against him with the big blow coming off the bat of Mark Vientos. He hit a two-run shot that gave the team a comfortable lead. Lucchesi and the bullpen took care of the rest to give the Mets the victory. They look to take the series in the finale with Kodai Senga on the mound.

Brett Baty exited the game early with groin soreness and will undergo a MRI.

The Mets final road trip of the year is coming up and both Starling Marte and Edwin Díaz will be traveling with the team.

In November Citi Field will be hosting a series between rivals Los Tigres del Licey and Las Águilas Cibaeñas in the Dominican Winter League.

Around the National League East

With the Braves 4-1 win over the Phillies they clinched the division title.

The Marlins shut out the Brewers 2-0 as they battle for the Wild Card.

A MRI showed a UCL sprain for Sandy Alcantara and Miami is not sure he will return this season.

The Phillies dropped three of four to the Braves and lost 4-1 in the series finale.

Washington lost 7-6 to the Pirates as they battle the Mets for the basement of the division.

Despite the team’s struggles, the Nationals extended GM Mike Rizzo.

Around Major League Baseball

Max Scherzer was diagnosed with a low-grade strain of the teres major and will miss the remainder of the season while pitching in the playoffs is very much in doubt.

The Astros were just two outs away from throwing a combined no-hitter against Oakland but a single by Ryan Noda ended the attempt.

When the pressure was on, those involved in the major league doping scandal all ended up turning on each other when the DEA and Major League Baseball starting investigating.

Does clinching a playoff spot early help or hinder playoff-bound teams?

Angels prospect Zac Kristofak’s mother was murdered by his father. It is now his mission to rewrite the story associated with his last name.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1963, Cleon Jones made his major league debut when he entered the game as a defensive replacement.