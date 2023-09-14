Kodai Cy-enga?

The Mets won a cakewalk agains the Diamondbacks this afternoon, 11-1 at Citi Field. The Mets took three of four this series and six of seven against Arizona on the season, who are currently just on the outside of a playoff spot.

Kodai Senga was phenomenal for the Mets today, going six innings, giving up two hits and two walks while striking out 10 without allowing a run to score. With this star, Senga has lowered his ERA to 2.95 and collected 191 strikeouts with a couple more starts to come.

The Mets piled on the runs against Merrill Kelly, who gave up seven earned runs in five innings pitched. The capper on the day was a pinch-hit, three-run homer from Jonathan Araúz in the bottom of the eighth that put the Mets up by double digits.

The Mets welcome the Reds to Queens this weekend, with Hunter Greene and David Peterson facing off tomorrow in the series opener.

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big Mets winner: Kodai Senga, +26.5% WPA

Big Mets loser: None

Mets pitchers: +27.0% WPA

Mets hitters: +23.0% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Brandon Nimmo’s two-run double, +13.3% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: Tommy Pham’s third-inning single, -1.2% WPA