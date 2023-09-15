Mets Morning News: Senga shines as Mets deal Diamondbacks setback in Wild Card race

Meet the Mets

Kodai Senga was brilliant, and the Mets scored a whopping eleven runs as they beat the Diamondbacks for the third time in four games. That gave the Mets a series win over Arizona, a team still contending for a Wild Card spot.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, Faith and Fear in Flushing, Newsday, Daily News, MLB.com

Tim Britton takes a look at where Senga’s season ranks among Mets rookie pitchers.

The Mets honored women’s baseball trailblazer Maybelle Blair, who came out at the age of 95, at their game yesterday.

Brett Baty is day-to-day with a groin strain, and Ronny Mauricio was available off the bench yesterday—though he didn’t get into the game.

David Lennon writes that Mauricio needs to get a turn at third base while Baty is sidelined.

Tim Healey writes that the Mets needs to get better at turning fringe players into good major league pieces under David Stearns.

When it comes to pitching analytics, Mets prospect Blade Tidwell knows his stuff.

It’s been over seven years since the Mets drafted left-handed pitcher Anthony Kay in the first round, but he’s back in the organization after the team claimed him on waivers.

Baseball America’s latest edition of the top 100 prospects in baseball includes five Mets prospects.

Daniel Murphy recorded a message for Bartolo Colón ahead of the pitcher’s retirement as a Met on Sunday.

Around the National League East

Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara was diagnosed with a UCL sprain.

The Pirates shut out the Nationals.

Around Major League Baseball

The Red Sox fired Chaim Bloom.

The Tigers scored eight runs in an easy win over the Reds, which leaves Cincinnati in a virtual tie with the Giants and Diamondbacks—with all three teams just a half-game up on the Marlins.

The Rangers blew out the Blue Jays to complete a resounding four-game sweep that leaves Toronto a game-and-a-half out of the third Wild Card spot in the American League and the Rangers a game up on the Mariners for the second one.

A four-game series between the Rays and Orioles that could go a long way toward deciding the American League East winner began with a 4-3 win by the Rays.

The Twins’ march toward the AL Central title continued with a blowout win over the White Sox.

After making a great first impression in the big leagues with the Yankees, Jasson Dominguez is having Tommy John surgery.

The Yankess and Red Sox split a day-night doubleheader at Fenway Park.

This Date in Mets History

Banner Day, the on-again, off-again event in which fans get to walk the warning track with their Mets-themed banners, began on this date in 1963.