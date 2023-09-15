This Week in Mets Quotes: Mike Piazza reflects on 9/11, Maybelle Blair on receiving the inaugural Amazin’ Mets Foundation Legacy Award

Your 2023 New York Mets: We need to show something.

“This time of the year, when you’re facing teams playing for something, it’s really good for us. We need to show something to play against these guys in the race for the playoffs.” -Jose Quintana [MLB]

Nice to see an opponent complement Senga’s non-ghost breaking balls.

“[Senga] was just changing speeds, showing us the fastball from 95-98, and then working off of that. It was three pitches off of that — the curveball, slider and forkball. They were all in, and we didn’t put pressure on him — he was kind of freewheeling out there. And you have to give him credit.” -D-Backs manager Torey Lovullo [MLB]

Of course Lindor is more than willing to give a positive quote about his teammate...

“He stays within himself and he has learned to read the hitters’ swings and that’s very important. I think he is Rookie of the Year for what he has done this year. He has 11 wins in probably one of the toughest divisions in baseball. He has contributed and has been our most consistent player.” -Francisco Lindor [MLB]

...as well as a surprise Joey Fuego quote.

“Obviously, he has a great arsenal of pitches. He does a good job getting ahead, going up and down, in and out and getting a lot of swings and misses. I think he should win [Rookie of the Year]. Why not? The other guy, Corbin, is competition, right? I would go with Senga all day.” -Joey Lucchesi [MLB]

‘Good’ is an understatement.

“In terms of this year, especially in the beginning, I had extra days of rest. I was fully going in the rotation. But I was able to stay healthy throughout the year. Because of that, I think that’s what led to a good season so far.” -Kodai Senga [MLB]

Congrats to Joey Fuego for his hard rehab work and he’s earned a role with the 2024 Mets.

“I didn’t play all last year, so I had to show them I still had that fight in me. I believe I have a lot of life left in my body and a lot of fight. So hopefully they recognize that and see it, and it works out for me. I obviously want to be up here and pitch with these guys. I can only just pitch to the best of my ability and let them decide.” -Joey Lucchesi [MLB]

“Every impression and memory you can leave [is important]. Billy and the front office have got a lot of decisions to make that are affected by where guys like [Lucchesi] are.” -Buck Showalter[MLB]

Seriously, love the Joey Fuego nickname.

“Joey Fuego looked good today. He’s a dog.” -Mark Vientos [MLB]

Of course Lindor can still give a quote about a organization member who had not officially joined the Mets at the time.

“It’s just another addition to the culture that this organization is trying to create.” -Francisco Lindor [MLB]

Really nice interview and analysis of Blade Tidwell over at MLB.

“In college, I had a flat heater that hitters probably licked their chops before they went to the batter’s box to face. But now ... I’ve fixed it to where it had more ride. So my axis, instead of being flat, it’s more [where] I can backspin the ball. It stays on plane longer, so if it’s at the belt, [there’s] a lot of swing-and-miss under it. Then if it’s at the knees, [there are] a lot of takes because they think it’s going to be below the zone.” -Blade Tidwell [MLB]

Congratulations to Maurico’s first major league HR.

“When you square up a ball like that, you know that it’s going to go far. When you feel it off the bat, you just know that you put some good wood on it.” -Ronny Maurico [MLB]

Hell yeah.

“This award means something that you’ll never realize to me. They have opened the door up to us women. We are now executives, we are the owners. We are a little bit of everything in baseball, and if a girl is as good as a man, we should be able to perform that duty.” -Former All-American Girls Professional Baseball League player Maybelle Blair on receiving the inaugural Amazin’ Mets Foundation Legacy Award [MLB]

9/11

“When you have a lot of people pulling for you, you feel it.” -Mike Piazza [MLB]

“They ran into those buildings. Think about it for a second. All of us would be running away. After you see what’s going on, it’s kind of a weird thought to think about, that you’re going to die. You’re probably going to die. And they didn’t care. They went there to try to save people.” -Mike Piazza [MLB]

“I think it’s a reminder of the responsibility we have in sports — baseball, in this case. There’s a rallying point there … anything that brought back some form of normalcy in our lives.” -Buck Showalter [MLB]

“The way we came together that week as a city, as a country, as families, is, I hope, the way we enlighten or teach the next generation going forward.” -Mike Piazza [MLB]

“This organization, going forward, it will always be part of us. It could be 50 years from now — I know this organization’s going to honor 9/11, because that’s what we do. Because it affected us personally. But also, it was symbolic of our relationship with this community and with those who protect us.” -Mike Piazza [MLB]

“[Steve Dillon Jr.’s father, Steve Dillon Sr, played two big league seasons with the Mets in 1963 and ‘64 and also a a cop for the New York Police Department.]

Dillon Jr. admired his father so much so that he followed in his father’s footsteps and worked for NYPD for almost two decades before joining the Mets as the senior director of security in 2018.

“Over the years, I got to meet all of his friends who were cops or at the precinct he was working at. I looked up to that. I was very impressed and proud of him for being a cop. During that time, I didn’t know what I wanted to do. I had no direction and I was still in high school. My father said, ‘Take a test and see what happens.’ I took the test and 25 years later, here I am.

“It’s kind of like a full circle. It’s hard to describe knowing that he played for the Mets and now I am with that organization 60 years later. It affords me the opportunity to get him back into the stadium, on the field for batting practice — all the things that go along with it.” -Steve Dillon Jr. via Bill Ladson [MLB]