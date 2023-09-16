Meet the Mets

The Mets began a three-game series with the wild card-chasing Reds last night. A Pete Alonso three-run homer in the sixth made it a 3-3 tied game entering the seventh inning, but Grant Hartwig then surrendered a two-run home run to Jonathan India, and that would be enough to cement a 5-3 Mets loss.

Like all other teams, the Mets celebrated Roberto Clemente Day last night.

The Mets will be utilizing a six-man rotation for the rest of the season—meaning that Kodai Senga will get just two more starts in his stellar rookie season.

Ronny Mauricio got his first major league start at third base last night.

Edwin Díaz’s brother Alexis is at peace with what transpired when Edwin got hurt during the World Baseball Classic.

Terry Collins will be in attendance tomorrow for the Bartolo Colon celebration.

Around the National League East

Jacob Stallings had a clutch bases-clearing double in a five-run seventh inning to lead the Marlins to a crucial 9-6 win over the Braves.

Ronald Acuña Jr. was removed from last night’s game after tweaking his right calf on a play.

The Phillies scored four runs in the first and overcame a fairly short Aaron Nola start to defeat the Cardinals 5-4.

Jake Irvin shut the Brewers down for four innings before getting lit up for four runs in the fifth, and that was enough to doom the Nationals to a 5-3 loss to Milwaukee.

Around Major League Baseball

Shohei Ohtani cleared out his locker in the Angels clubhouse, but the team would not comment on the reason.

The Rays beat the Orioles and the two teams are now locked in a virtual tie atop the AL East standings.

Giants owner Greg Johnson expressed support for president of baseball operations Farhad Zaidi and manager Gabe Kapler and confirmed both would return next year.

MLB.com highlighted a number of players who will be particularly exciting to watch come postseason time.

Anthony Rendon revealed that the injury which has kept him out in recent months has been a fractured tibia.

This Date in Mets History

Jerry Koosman recorded his twentieth win in a season for the first time in his career on this date in 1976.