Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/15/23: Hamel deals

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (33-41/24-40)

WORCESTER 5, SYRACUSE 3 (BOX)

Syracuse was felled by one poor inning. Recent waiver claimee Peyton Bettenfield got lit up, surrendering five runs in the third inning. The Mets scored runs in the first, fifth, and seventh inning, but Bettenfield’s blowup inning finished the game early.

Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies(35-34/37-27)

READING 2, BINGHAMTON 1 (BOX)

Binghamton lost a tune up game before their playoff series start on Tuesday, but they got a very nice start out of Dominic Hamel once again. Hamel struck out 8 over five scoreless frames, gave up two hits and only surrendered two runs, which is always lovely to see when considering how walks have been such an issue for him in the past.

Offensively, scoring one run is never good enough, but the run did come on a Drew Gilbert triple so at least it was a fun run. It also gave them a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning. Reading would score two on Kolby Kubichek in the seventh inning, which would hold until the end of the game.

High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (27-37/38-28)

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (24-41/20-43)

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

Rookie: FCL Mets (32-18)

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

Star of the Night

Dominic Hamel

Goat of the Night

Peyton Battenfield