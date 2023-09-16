Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/15/23: Hamel deals

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (33-41/24-40)
WORCESTER 5, SYRACUSE 3 (BOX)
Syracuse was felled by one poor inning. Recent waiver claimee Peyton Bettenfield got lit up, surrendering five runs in the third inning. The Mets scored runs in the first, fifth, and seventh inning, but Bettenfield’s blowup inning finished the game early.
- SS Wyatt Young: 0-4, K
- CF Brandon McIlwain: 1-4, R, 2 K
- RF Daniel Palka: 1-3, BB, 2 K
- DH Abraham Almonte: 1-3, RBI, BB
- LF Carlos Cortes: 0-4, 2 K
- 2B Jose Peroza: 0-4
- C Michael Perez: 1-4, R, HR (7), RBI, 2 K
- 3B Jaylen Palmer: 1-4, R, HR (4), RBI, 3 K
- 1B Matt O’Neill: 1-3, K
- RHP Peyton Battenfield: 2.1 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 2 K, L (1-6)
- RHP Hunter Parsons: 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- RHP Eric Orze: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
- LHP Tyler Jay: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies(35-34/37-27)
READING 2, BINGHAMTON 1 (BOX)
Binghamton lost a tune up game before their playoff series start on Tuesday, but they got a very nice start out of Dominic Hamel once again. Hamel struck out 8 over five scoreless frames, gave up two hits and only surrendered two runs, which is always lovely to see when considering how walks have been such an issue for him in the past.
Offensively, scoring one run is never good enough, but the run did come on a Drew Gilbert triple so at least it was a fun run. It also gave them a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning. Reading would score two on Kolby Kubichek in the seventh inning, which would hold until the end of the game.
- REHAB ALERT: 2B Luis Guillorme: 0-2, R, 3 BB, 2 K
- CF Jett Williams: 2-4, K, SB (1)
- SS Luisangel Acuna: 0-4, 3 K
- LF Drew Gilbert: 1-4, 3B, RBI, 2 K
- C Kevin Parada: 0-3, BB, 3 K
- 3B Jeremiah Jackson: 0-4, K
- RF Rowdey Jordan: 1-3, BB, SB (30)
- DH Agustin Ruiz: 1-4, 3 K
- 1B Mateo Gil: 1-4, K
- RHP Dominic Hamel: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K, 1 WP
- RHP Junior Santos: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K, H (2)
- RHP Kolby Kubichek: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 1 K, 1 WP, BS (1), L (1-1)
- RHP Wilkin Ramos: 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (27-37/38-28)
NO GAME (SEASON OVER)
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (24-41/20-43)
NO GAME (SEASON OVER)
Rookie: FCL Mets (32-18)
NO GAME (SEASON OVER)
Star of the Night
Dominic Hamel
Goat of the Night
Peyton Battenfield
