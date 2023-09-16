 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mets vs. Reds: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 9/16/23

The Mets look to bounce back from a loss in the series opener.

By Chris McShane
New York Mets v Minnesota Twins Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Reds lineup

  1. Jake Fraley - DH
  2. Nick Martini - RF
  3. Jonathan India - 2B
  4. TJ Friedl - CF
  5. Tyler Stephenson - CJ
  6. oey Votto - 1B
  7. Christian Encarnacion-Strand - 3B
  8. Elly De La Cruz - SS
  9. Will Benson - LF

Andrew Abbott - LHP

Mets lineup

  1. Brandon Nimmo - CF
  2. Francisco Alvarez - C
  3. Pete Alonso - 1B
  4. Francisco Lindor - SS
  5. Ronny Mauricio - 3B
  6. Jeff McNeil - 2B
  7. Mark Vientos - DH
  8. DJ Stewart - RF
  9. Tim Locastro - LF

Tylor Megill - RHP

Broadcast info

First pitch: 7:10 PM EDT
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, Audacy

