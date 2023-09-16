Mets vs. Reds: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 9/16/23

Reds lineup
- Jake Fraley - DH
- Nick Martini - RF
- Jonathan India - 2B
- TJ Friedl - CF
- Tyler Stephenson - CJ
- oey Votto - 1B
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand - 3B
- Elly De La Cruz - SS
- Will Benson - LF
Andrew Abbott - LHP
Mets lineup
- Brandon Nimmo - CF
- Francisco Alvarez - C
- Pete Alonso - 1B
- Francisco Lindor - SS
- Ronny Mauricio - 3B
- Jeff McNeil - 2B
- Mark Vientos - DH
- DJ Stewart - RF
- Tim Locastro - LF
Tylor Megill - RHP
Broadcast info
First pitch: 7:10 PM EDT
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, Audacy
