Mets fall to Reds again

For the second time in as many nights, the Mets lost a close game to the Wild Card-contending Reds, this time falling by a 3-2 score.

The Mets scored first in this one, as Ronny Mauricio singled in the opening run of the game in the first. But Tylor Megill got into a bit of trouble in the top of the second, and the Reds tied the game up on a throwing error by Francisco Alvarez.

With the game still tied at one in the fourth, Christian Encarnacion-Strand took Megill deep for a two-run home run that wound up being the decisive blow in the game. The Mets got one of the runs back in the bottom of the inning when Alvarez hit an RBI double, but they didn’t score again the rest of the way—despite getting the would-be tying and winning runs on base in the bottom of the ninth.

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big Mets winner: Francisco Alvarez, +10.3% WPA

Big Mets loser: Brandon Nimmo, -27.4% WPA

Mets pitchers: +5.8% WPA

Mets hitters: -55.8% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Francisco Alvarez hits an RBI double in the fourth, +11.9% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: Christian Encarnacion-Strand hits a two-run home run in the fourth, -22.8% WPA