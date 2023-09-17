Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/16/23: Oh-Kay then

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (33-41/25-40)

SYRACUSE 7, WORCHESTER 2 (BOX)

Another homer for Jaylen Palmer, who probably isn’t good but is off to a very hot start at Triple-A. More interesting is Brandon McIlwain, who reached based three times despite going hitless. Definitely seems like a legitimate option as outfield depth next year. Also had a cavalcade of interesting arms today; Justin Jarvis struck out seven but continues to struggle with control. The bullpen, however, was near perfect. The recently returned Anthony Kay struck out three in 1.1 innings, Nate Lavender struck out five in two innings, and Williams Woods danced around some traffic to close things out. The Mets’ upper minors pitching depth certainly isn’t good but it’s undoubtedly more interesting than it used to be.

Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies(35-34/38-27)

BINGHAMTON 6, READING 0 (BOX)

More runs than hits thanks to three errors by Reading, that’s minor league baseball in a nutshell. Not a great day for any of the prospects on the roster - Luisangel Acuña, Jett Williams, Drew Gilbert, and Kevin Parada combined for only two hits and a pair of walks. Nothing to be concerned about though (well, maybe Parada), a win is a win.

High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (27-37/38-28)

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (24-41/20-43)

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

Rookie: FCL Mets (32-18)

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

Star of the Night

Anthony Kay? What year is it?

Goat of the Night

None, system sweep