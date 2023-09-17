Mets Morning News: Happy Bartolo Colón Day!

Meet the Mets

Christian Encarnacion-Strand’s two-run homer in the fourth off Tylor Megill ended up being the difference in a 3-2 Mets loss to the Cincinnati Reds. The Mets clawed back a run in the bottom of the inning on a Francisco Alvarez RBI double, but a rally in the ninth fell short.

Jerry Blevins had a message for his former teammate Bartolo Colón as the Mets prepare to honor him at Citi Field today as he officially retires as a New York Met.

A 2023 return for Starling Marte remains possible, according to Buck Showalter.

The performances of Tylor Megill, David Peterson, Joey Lucchesi and José Butto have been encouraging and provide some hope for the back end of the Mets’ rotation moving forward.

Around the National League East

The Phillies defeated the Cardinals 6-1 buoyed by a strong performance by Ranger Suárez on the mound and a three-run homer by Kyle Schwarber that broke the game open for Philadelphia.

While undergoing a medical procedure yesterday in a Florida hospital, former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel suffered a stroke. “The next 24 hours will be crucial to his recovery,” the Phillies said in a press release.

The Marlins shellacked the Braves 11-5, as Jazz Chisolm had a huge day at the plate that included a grand slam. He is just the second player since 1900 to hit a grand slam and steal three bases in the same game.

Matt Olsen did, however, set the Braves’ single-season franchise record with his 52nd home run of the season in last night’s game.

The Nationals lost to the Brewers 9-5 with old friend Mark Canha providing the decisive blow in the form of a go-ahead grand slam.

Around Major League Baseball

It was officially announced yesterday that Shohei Ohtani has been placed on the injured list with his oblique injury and is done for the season, as a historic campaign comes to an unfortunate end.

Adam Jones officially retired as an Oriole on Friday night. Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic wrote about Jones’ legacy in Baltimore.

David Adler of MLB.com takes a look at the standout performers in the stolen base department in 2023, including Francisco Lindor.

Mike Petriello of MLB.com breaks down a complicated NL Cy Young Award race that certainly will not be unanimous like it was last season. He names seven potential candidates for the honor, including Kodai Senga.

This Date in Mets History

Happy Birthday, John Franco!