The Mets win big on Big Sexy Day

After dropping the first two games of the series, the Mets realized that to lose on Bartolo Colon’s retirement day would be tantamount to treason. And so, the team poured on the runs today behind another excellent José Quintana start, winning 8-4 over the Red Legs.

The Reds got a run off of Quintana in the first on a trio of singles, wit Noelvi Marte driving in the run. Quintana then settled in, only allowing one more run, a rare solo home run from Nick Senzel in the fifth. Quintana went six and two-thirds innings, scattering eight hits, while striking out two and walking one.

But the Mets had their starter’s back today, and scored in just about every way you can imagine. The first run of the game came in the third when Tim Locastro scored on a wild pitch from Reds starter Brandon Williamson. A Francisco Álvarez double drove in two more, to put the Mets up 3-1.

After Senzel’s home run cut the lead to one, the Mets added a run on a Mark Vientos single in the bottom of the fifth. The seventh inning could’ve been a quick one, but a throwing error on a routine double play by relief pitcher Carson Spiers extended the inning. Daniel Vogelbach hit a three-run, pinch hit double to break the game open before Ronny Mauricio drove in the eighth run with a single.

The Mets bullpen was mostly effective today, with Drew Smith getting one out in the seventh and Jeff Brigham taking the eighth, giving up a Christian Encarnacion-Strand two-run home run. Brooks Raley tossed a scoreless ninth to secure the win.

The Mets will travel to Miami this evening to prepare for a series with the scorching hot Marlins. José Butto will face Edward Cabrera in game one.

SB Nation GameThreads

Amazin’ Avenue

Red Reporter

Box scores

MLB.com

ESPN

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big Mets winner: Mark Vientos, +19.3% WPA

Big Mets loser: Ronny Mauricio, -15.9% WPA

Mets pitchers: +16.5% WPA

Mets hitters: +33.5% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Francisco Álvarez’s two-run double, 20.2%

Teh sux0rest play: Nick Senzel’s solo home run, -11.1% WPA